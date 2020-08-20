KL Rahul’s comment on Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty’s swimsuit photo has got fans talking

  • Athiya Shetty recently shared a stunning picture in a swimsuit on her Instagram.
  • Rahul's comment on Athiya's photo sends internet into meltdown.
KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty (Image Source: Instagram)

India star cricketer KL Rahul is rumoured to be dating Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty for a while now. Rahul is one of the key members of the Indian squad in limited-overs cricket and has been in fine form for the Men in Blue since Australia’s last tour to India in January 2020.


On Thursday, the stylish batsman reacted to Athiya’s latest post on Instagram, which left the fans talking. Rahul and Athiya had earlier shared a couple of pictures on social media and were also spotted on vacation together. “Jefa”, which is Spanish for “boss”, wrote Rahul with a heart emoji as Athiya shared a stunning picture of herself in a swimsuit.

Athiya Shetty
Athiya Shetty | Instagram

While the two are rumoured to be dating, neither have confirmed that they are a couple.


However, their social media interactions often go viral.

Recently, on KL Rahul’s 28th birthday, Athiya shared an Instagram post wishing him, referring to him as “my person”.

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty
Athiya Shetty| Instagram

On the work front, Rahul was in the red-hot form before cricket came to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic. He scored 221 runs in the five-match T20 International (T20I) series while he accumulated 204 runs in the One-day Internationals (ODIs) during India’s tour of New Zealand earlier this year.


He will also lead Kings XI Punjab when the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It will be his first season as the captain of an IPL team.

