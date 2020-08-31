Pranab Mukherjee passes away: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma lead condolences for former Indian President

  • Pranab Mukherjee breathed his last on Monday evening.
  • Cricket fraternity condoles former Indian President's death.
Pranab Mukherjee, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (Pic Source: Twitter)

Pranab Mukherjee, the former President of India, breathed his last on Monday at Delhi’s Army’s Research and Referral Hospital where he was admitted since August 10. One of India’s most respected politicians was tested positive for COVID-19 and had been in coma after a brain surgery earlier this month.


His son, Abhijeet Mukherjee wrote a heartfelt tweet on the micro-blogging website.

“With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers, duas & prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You,” he wrote.



As soon as the news broke out, stalwarts from the cricket fraternity too mourned the death of the 13th President of India, Pranab Mukherjee.

“The nation has lost a brilliant leader. Saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My sincere condolences to his family,” tweeted Team India captain Virat Kohli.

“Rest in Peace #PranabMukherjee ji. An inspiring figure to the nation. My condolences are with his loved ones,” wrote opening batsman Rohit Sharma.



Several other cricketers also pay homage to the former President of India:

Earlier in the day, the hospital said that Mukherjee’s health deteriorated on Sunday night and had gone into ‘septic shock’.

“There is a decline in the medical condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday,” said Army Hospital, where the former Indian President was admitted.

