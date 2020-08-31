Pranab Mukherjee, the former President of India, breathed his last on Monday at Delhi’s Army’s Research and Referral Hospital where he was admitted since August 10. One of India’s most respected politicians was tested positive for COVID-19 and had been in coma after a brain surgery earlier this month.

His son, Abhijeet Mukherjee wrote a heartfelt tweet on the micro-blogging website.

“With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers, duas & prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You,” he wrote.

I thank all of You 🙏 — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 31, 2020

As soon as the news broke out, stalwarts from the cricket fraternity too mourned the death of the 13th President of India, Pranab Mukherjee.

“The nation has lost a brilliant leader. Saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My sincere condolences to his family,” tweeted Team India captain Virat Kohli.

The nation has lost a brilliant leader. Saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My sincere condolences to his family. 🙏🏼

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 31, 2020

“Rest in Peace #PranabMukherjee ji. An inspiring figure to the nation. My condolences are with his loved ones,” wrote opening batsman Rohit Sharma.

Rest in Peace #PranabMukherjee ji. An inspiring figure to the nation. My condolences are with his loved ones. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 31, 2020

Several other cricketers also pay homage to the former President of India:

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) August 31, 2020

Heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shri. Pranab Mukherjee. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 31, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He served India passionately for several decades. My condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/c7tXTSFwYw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 31, 2020

My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Shri #PranabMukherjee . Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/Q2noCKVFnq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 31, 2020

My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shri. #PranabMukherjee May his soul rest in peace. 🙏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 31, 2020

Sorry to hear the demise of #PranabMukherjee , my deepest condolences to his family. Om shanti 🙏 — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) August 31, 2020

Really saddened to hear that former president, Bharat Ratan #PranabMukherjee sir is no more with us. Thank you for your service to the nation. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏽💐 @POI13 — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) August 31, 2020

My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of our former President, Shri #PranabMukherjee . May his soul attain sadgati. pic.twitter.com/8LFpQtx8Sx — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 31, 2020

Sad to hear of the passing of Former President Shri. Pranab Mukherjee. The nation has lost a fine political leader and parliamentarian who was dedicated to the service of the citizens. His work touched countless lives. Prayers for the strength of his family 🙏🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 31, 2020

Deeply saddened by the loss of our Former President of India and Bharat Ratna Sri #PranabMukherjeeJi . Still vividly remember receiving my Padma Shri from him in 2015 . #etchedinourhearts pic.twitter.com/vD8km6kdQt — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 31, 2020

Deeply saddened by the demise of our former President, Shri #PranabMukherjee! He was a great leader and served our country in many ways! Condolences to friends and family! Rest in Peace!🕉🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZtMvVRZkvc — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) August 31, 2020

Earlier in the day, the hospital said that Mukherjee’s health deteriorated on Sunday night and had gone into ‘septic shock’.

“There is a decline in the medical condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday,” said Army Hospital, where the former Indian President was admitted.