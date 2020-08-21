After a series of uneventful months in the wake of the coronavirus, cricket returns to normalcy for the Indians too as the grand carnival of game, Indian Premier League (IPL), is all set to commence within months time. The cash-rich league will be played between September 19 and November 10 in the UAE.

The forced lockdown in the entirety of the nation meant that cricketers couldn’t utilize this time working on their crafts and polishing the skill.

And now when the lockdown regulations have been eased up, coupled with an important tournament on the head, players are hitting the nets relentlessly to get back in the groove.

It’s natural that with months of no cricketing activity, rustiness might have just crept in and it is needed to be ward off immediately.

There has been a glimpse of Virat Kohli hustling on the treadmills, Mohammad Shami working on his bowling and KL Rahul striving to regain his rhythm.

Recently, Mumbai Indians’ captain Rohit Sharma was seen sweating out in the nets and playing some of his trademark shots in an aesthetically pleasing fashion. He shared the clips from his practice session on Instagram.

“Up and running with @mumbaiindians,” Rohit captioned the video.

The post soon started trending, garnering more than thousands of red-heart emojis and good luck messages in the comment section. But one that grabbed everyone’s eyeball was an encouraging response from Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh.

“ALL HAIL THE HITMAN,” wrote Ranveer, who himself is a sports aficionado and shares a great rapport with Rohit.

The ‘Hitman’ last featured for Team India in February during a T20 series against New Zealand. He was ruled out from the following Test series of the tour after enduring a terrible calf injury in the last T20I match at Mount Maunganui.

Rohit, who is also the most successful captain in the IPL led the Mumbai-based franchise to their record fourth championship title last year. He will be hoping to replicate the same efforts this year too as well.