The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The cricketers have also started practising and travelling to their franchise hometowns.

Recently, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) shared a picture of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal reaching Bengaluru. Chahal is one of the three players who have reached the IT city concerning the preparations of IPL 2020. Fast bowlers Navdeep Saini and Umesh Yadav are the other two cricketers who have also landed in Bengaluru.

Chahal is very well known for his side-splitting responses on social media. Before the ban of video-sharing platform TikTok in India, the leggie used to share lots of videos and entertain his fans. The Jind-born cricketer yet again exhibited a humorous moment, while on quarantine in a Nebagaluru hotel.

The official Twitter handle of RCB shared a video about Chahal’s chucklesome attitude. The 30-year-old was trying to get out of his room when the officials’ stopped him. He was not allowed to do that as the players are bound to follow the self-isolation rules strictly.

In the video, Chahal can be seen stating that he will go out of the room after four days. He was trying to refer to Challengers’ boarding date, i.e. August 21.

“Quarantine Yuzi’ has his countdown priorities sorted. Never a dull moment when @yuzi_chahal is around!” tweeted RCB.

Apart from Bangalore, players from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are also expected to fly to the UAE on August 21. When it comes to other franchises, they will be reaching in the fourth week of the ongoing month.

Speaking about the IPL 2020, the players and support staff will undergo COVID-19 tests while being in self-isolation once they reach the gulf nation. Everyone will have to follow strict quarantine for one week before the commencement of training. The final of IPL will be played on November 10.