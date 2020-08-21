Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise is one of the most successful in the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the family culture promoted within the squad.

As a result, MI has been able to clinch four IPL titles under the influential leadership of their captain, Rohit Sharma.

After months of anticipation, the 2020 edition of the IPL is finally set to kick off on September 19 in the UAE.

Therefore, the prominent figures in the MI lineup have already begun their preparation and training. The likes of Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma were seen doing the hard yards in nets in Mumbai.

Also, with less than a month left for the start of the marquee T20 event, the buzz around social media has started gaining momentum.

Recently, MI’s Twitter handle released a couple of pictures of Bumrah gearing up with his mask on. “BOOM checks in! Ahmedabad to Mumbai by road,” captioned MI’s post.

Bumrah’s picture attracted Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh’s attention, as she posted a witty comment on the post and wrote, “HahHah Okay @jaspritb1 we’re going to have to work on your behind the mask smile.”

Bumrah is scheduled to train in Mumbai ahead of MI Paltan’s departure to the UAE. Earlier, Bumrah, along with Hardik and Rohit were retained by the Ambani-owned franchise, ahead of mega-auctions for IPL 2018.

The MI trio, who are also indispensable in the Indian team, have been amongst the core players for the franchise from several seasons now.

The Mumbai think-tank will be looking forward to another exceptional season from Bumrah, who has picked up 15 wickets in each edition since 2015.

The defending start as favourites in IPL 2020. They won the 2019 edition of the IPL after defeating arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by a narrow margin of one run.