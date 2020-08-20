Legendary Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble ended his glittering career as third-highest wicket-taker across all formats. Kumble, apart from being the leading wicket-taker for the country, bagged the third-most scalps in Test cricket.

The Karnataka stalwart turned out to be one of the greats of the game after his 17-year-old career. Moreover, ardent cricket fans have seen Kumble flaunting his photography skills during several matches featuring the Indian team.

As a matter of fact, Kumble has captured all prominent moments of Indian cricket. Whether it was Sachin Tendulkar breaking Brian Lara’s record as the highest run-scorer in Tests, or Virender Sehwag‘s epic triple-ton against Pakistan in Multan, Kumble’s camera has captured it all.

Kumble coming out of the dressing room and encapsulating the special moments of Indian cricket was a norm during his playing days. Now, on the occasion of World Photography Day, Sachin and Kumble got engaged in banter on social media.

“What do you think is happening in this pic, people @anilkumble1074, any thoughts? Only wrong answers accepted!#WorldPhotographyDay,” Sachin asked Kumble through his post on Twitter.

What do you think is happening in this pic, people? 🤔@anilkumble1074, any thoughts?

Only wrong answers accepted! 😜😋#WorldPhotographyDay pic.twitter.com/mqkxSxyj0n — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 19, 2020

To which, ‘Jumbo’ was quick to reply as he wrote, “I know the correct answer @sachin_rt and hence won’t attempt since you are seeking only wrong answers.”

I know the correct answer @sachin_rt and hence won’t attempt since you are seeking only wrong answers.😜 https://t.co/3d0urWBT2o — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 19, 2020



Then, Sachin responded by saying, “Just like the pic, your wrong’ uns were hard to pick. ????”

Just like the pic, your wrong’uns were hard to pick. 😜

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 19, 2020

Both Sachin and Kumble were part of several memorable Indian wins as their career during their stint together in the team. Namely, the 2002 Natwest Trophy final and 2007 Test series win against England.

The two were also instrumental in taking India to the final of the 2003 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

Sachin put his team in competitive positions with his single-handed efforts, while Kumble bundled out opposition’s batting order on his own. Back in 1999, Kumble became only the second bowler to pick all ten wickets in an innings.