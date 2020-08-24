Arguably, the greatest all-rounder produced in world-cricket, South African legend Jacques Kallis has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, along with Aussie star Lisa Sthalekar and Pakistan stalwart Zaheer Abbas.

Sthalekar holds an iconic stature in Australia’s women cricket while Abbas was one of the best Pakistan batsmen to grace the grace.

Lisa now enjoys a successful career as a commentator. She has voiced her opinion on the mic in several IPL games in recent years.

India’s batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Kallis, Sthalekar and Abbas on their inclusion into the ICC Hall of Fame.

“Congratulations to @sthalekar93, Zaheer Abbas & @jacqueskallis75 on being inducted into the #ICCHallofFame. Sport can unite the world beyond boundaries and each of you have done your bit & more by being wonderful ambassadors of our beautiful game,” Tendulkar congratulated the trio, through his Twitter post.

Kallis numbers speak volumes of his abilities in all department of the game. The Proteas giant was renowned for his match-winning skills with both bat and the ball.

He is the only player to boast 10,000 runs in both ODI and Test format, along with double of 250 plus wickets.

Kallis is now the fourth South African cricketer to be inducted to the Hall of Fame, after Graeme Pollock, Barry Richards and Allan Donald.

The other all-rounders in ICC’s Hall of Fame are Kapil Dev, Sir Ian Botham, Sir Garfield Sobers and Sir Richard Hadlee.

Well, the criteria for being inducted as an ICC Hall of Famer is a minimum of 8000 runs along with 20 hundreds. Also, batsmen must possess an average of over 50 in at least one of the two major formats, i.e., ODI and Test cricket.

For the bowlers, the minimum criterion is over 200 wickets in either ODI or Test cricket. Also, a strike-rate below fifty in Test and thirty in ODIs is a must.