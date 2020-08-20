Twitterati roasts Ricky Ponting following his ‘Mankad ban’ comment on Ravichandran Ashwin

  • Netizens lashed out at Ponting by bringing up the infamous 2008 Sydney Test match.
  • Ponting-led Australian team was one of the most ruthless units to take the field in the history of the sport.
Ricky Ponting and Ravichandran Ashwin. (Image Source: Twitter)

One of the most memorable instances of the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was former Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain, Ravichandran Ashwin’ Mankading’ Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) batsman Jos Buttler.


The dismissal opened a can of worms which divided the entire cricketing fraternity, rowing over the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ issue. ‘Mankad’ dismissal is within the laws of the books and was advocated by the bowling community, who demand the balance of the game to be restored.

Moreover, a lot has changed after the debatable incident from last year. Ashwin has been released by KXIP franchise and was later bagged by Delhi Capitals (DC) in the auction.


DC’s maiden IPL trophy is one of the key projects for head coach Ricky Ponting, who has built the team around its youngsters. However, both Ponting and Ashwin have opposing views on ‘Mankad’ dismissal, and the former has remained firm on his stance lately.

“I’ll be having a chat with him about (mankading), that’s the first thing I’ll do. Obviously, he wasn’t in our squad last year, he’s one of our players that we tried to afford to bring in this year. Look, he’s a terrific bowler, and he’s done a great job in the IPL for a long period of time now, but I must admit watching that last season, as soon as it happened and he did that, I actually sat our boys down and said ‘Look, I know he’s done it, there’ll be others around the tournament who’ll think about doing this as well but that’s not going to be the way that we play our cricket. We won’t be doing that’,” Ponting said on The Grade Cricket Podcast.

“So, that’s going to be a conversation and that’s going to be a hard conversation I will have to have with him, but I’m pretty sure he’ll take it on the chin,” he added.


As soon as the news broke out, netizens started trolling Ponting for his remarks over the ‘mankad ban’ on Ashwin.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions:



As an Australian captain, Ponting made several attempts to compromise with the ‘Spirit of the Game’. The public brought out the instance from the 2008 Sydney Test match where he appealed for a grassed catch.

