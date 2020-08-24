To support and boost the women cricket scenario in the country, Ireland Cricket board is currently hosting the Women’s Super 50 series. The tournament started in the first week of August with all the players divided into two teams, Typhoons and Scorchers.

They took on each other for the fourth time at the Oak Hill Cricket Club on Sunday (August 23).

In the competition opener Typhoons registered a seven-wicket win against Scorchers. However, the Scorchers levelled the series after winning the second one-day by eight wickets.

Later in the third match Scorchers had taken a 2-1 lead with back to back victories over Typhoons. The Scorchers continued the momentum in the fourth game and defeated Typhoons by 71 runs.

Scorchers’ skipper Gaby Lewis led from the front as she smashed 95 from 109 balls with 11 fours and a six. It was utterly her efforts that took Scorchers to 177.

Umpire surprised everyone with reversal of decisions

Typhoons came to chase a possibly low score but unlike Scorchers, Typhoons captain Laura Delany couldn’t perform for her side. Delany faced two balls and went back to the pavilion for a duck. On the delivery of LN McCarthy, Delny edged one down the leg and was caught behind by the wicketkeeper.

Well, when Denly started walking back to the pavilion, she stopped as the on-field umpire declared the dismissal ball as a wide delivery. Later, after looking at the square-leg umpire, he reversed his decision and gave it out.

Here is the video:

Currently, Lewis with 209 runs in three games is the leading run-scorer. While her teammate Leah Paul has acquired the second spot with 143 runs in four matches. Typhoons’ Louise Littler is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament. She has picked up 6 scalps in 3 games, whereas Paul follows Little with as many wickets in four contests.