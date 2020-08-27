On Monday morning, power couple ‘Virushka’ announced that they are expecting their first child in January 2021.

Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made the announcement official through their respective social media accounts.

As soon as the tweets were posted, congratulatory messages flooded in for ‘Virushka’ in the form of good wishes from prominent entities in the entertainment industry.

The likes of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Tapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Parineeti Chopra, Sanya Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Pooja Hegde were the first ones to congratulate the duo.

Also, Tennis sensation Sania Mirza and Indian international KL Rahul chimed in with their response.

“And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” both Virat and Anuska captioned their posts.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/iWANZ4cPdD — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 27, 2020

Virat and Anushka married in December 2017

After dating for a number of years, the two tied the knot on December 11, 2017, during a secret ceremony in Italy. In a chat with Indian football team captain Sunil Chettri, Virat revealed that he never formally proposed Anushka.

“What Anushka said is completely true, we never felt like we needed to do that, we knew that we were going to marry each other, there were no doubts about it ever. So once we knew that everything is going smooth, we were super excited to start our life together. And organically things went on,” the Indian cricket team skipper told Chhetri during an Instagram Live session.

Anushka and Virat had been quite active on social media during the lockdown and quarantine period with their goofy videos.

On the work front, Kohli is scheduled to resume his stint for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Earlier, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic also announced the birth of their child in style.