As India rejoiced in its 74th Independence Day, veteran cricketer MS Dhoni, in his typical mystical manner, quietly drew curtains to his monumental international career.

‘Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,’ captioned Dhoni’s post on 15th August, which broke a million hearts around the globe.

There have been several calls made regarding Dhoni not receiving a befitting end to his glittering career and bidding adieu to the game without a farewell match.

Former Indian batting great, VVS Laxman has reckoned that Dhoni deserved a befitting farewell, much like how ‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar received at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Further, Laxman has predicted the venue for Dhoni’s farewell match, and it’s not in his hometown at Ranchi.

“Number one is we all have to recognise that he (Dhoni) is very passionate about CSK. One of the reasons CSK has been the most successful franchise has been MS Dhoni’s leadership. So, he will go out and he will do everything possible for CSK to win the trophy. But as far as the fans are concerned, I think the euphoria will be there to be seen,” Laxman said on Star Sports’ show, ‘Cricket Connected’.

“Till the time he is going to play cricket, he will be captaining CSK. I think each and every movement of MS Dhoni will be watched very closely, will be relished by each and every cricketing fan of his. So, they will enjoy each and every moment MS Dhoni spends on the cricket field,” he added.

Since the time CSK bagged the services of the wicketkeeper-batsman in 2008, Dhoni was adopted as the son of soil by the Tamil Nadu masses. He attained massive respect from fanatics who named him as ‘Thala’.

“I think MS Dhoni’s farewell game will be whenever he plays his last match for CSK. And I can tell you for sure, just like the way Sachin had that farewell match at the Wankhede, I think the farewell match will be at the Chepauk.”

“And all the fans, not only at the ground but around the world, not only the Indian fans but all the cricketing fans will be watching that last game of MS whenever that will happen,” Laxman concluded.