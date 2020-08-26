The resumption of first-class cricket in England saw the replacement of the regular County season with the condensed Bob Willis Trophy.

The ongoing Central Group game saw a high-octane clash between Northamptonshire and Glamorgan at the County Ground in Northampton.

After winning the toss, Northants captain Ricardo Vasconcelos opted to field first. The hosts bundled out Glamorgan for 259.

Callum Taylor smashed a quickfire 106 which came off just 92 deliveries. Blessing Muzarbani and Jack White picked four wickets each during Northants’ first innings’ effort with the ball.

In reply, the hosts clinched a handy lead of 73 in the first innings by posting a total of 332. In the second innings, Northants threatened to defeat the visitors by an innings, after reducing Glamorgan to 60-8.

Muzarabani and White make life difficult for visitors

Yet again, Muzarabani and White wreaked havoc in the Glamorgan dressing room. The duo shared six wickets among themselves before former South African international, Marchant de Lange took guard in the crease.

De Lange rescued his side from a precariously placed situation and smashed a counter-attacking ton.

He scored a 62-ball ton to rescue his team and ended up scoring 113 off just 78 deliveries. His entertaining knock consisted of six fours and nine sixes while boasting a strike-rate of almost 145.

Douthwaite and De Lange add 168 runs in just 20 overs

With support from Dan Douthwaite (86 off 92) at the other end, Glamorgan reached a score of 261. The two added a 168-run stand for the ninth wicket in just 20 overs.

De Lange and Douthwaite put on a brilliant rear-guard action to bring their side back into the contest. The visitors set a target of 189, to make the encounter riveting on the final day.

Here’s a snippet of the knock:

RECORD BREAKER 💥 Marchant de Lange scored the quickest century by a Glamorgan player in first-class cricket, reaching the milestone off just 62 balls 🤯

113 off 78, 6 fours and 9 sixes!#GoGlam #NORvGLAM 📺 Watch the highlights here 👇 pic.twitter.com/MIVvf157Au — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) August 24, 2020



With his herculean feat, De Lange smashed the quickest first-class century for Glamorgan.