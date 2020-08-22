If there were any doubts about MS Dhoni’s form going into IPL 2020 after a break from cricket for more than a year, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO KS Viswanathan erased it all by stating that Mahi was in very good touch and hit ‘plenty of sixes’ in the practice session.

“Dhoni is striking the ball very well. And there were plenty of sixes in all directions. Dhoni was his usual self, relaxed, confident, and happy,” Viswanathan told Sportstar.

CSK players attended a five-day strength and conditioning camp at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai before leaving for Dubai on Friday.

“The boys had not trained for a long time and this was good for them. Coming after a break, they did not stretch themselves fully. That could have led to injuries. But the cricketers gradually found their rhythm,” Viswanathan said about CSK’s training camp.

The Yellow Army will be in a six-day quarantine after landing in the UAE, where the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played from September 19 to November 10.

“There will be another six days of quarantine for the team once we land in Dubai. So I would say the camp here was vital for many players,” he added.

MS Dhoni smashes huge sixes during the net-session

Ahead of their departure to UAE, the CSK camp saw players indulge in gym sessions and few net sessions. The video of the same was shared by the CSK official Twitter handle on their social media platform.

They captioned the post as, “The super camp sorely missed the super fans, thanks to COVID. But we managed to end it with a loud whistle! #WhistlePodu #Yellove”.

In the net session, skipper Dhoni was seen flexing his muscles and hitting some huge sixes. To one of his aerial strokes, ‘Chinna Thala’ Suresh Raina whistled and cheered for ‘Thala’ Dhoni’s six-hitting abilities at will.

Here’s the video: