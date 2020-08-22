Former India captain, MS Dhoni‘s love for the Indian Army is a well-known phenomenon by now.

The talismanic wicket-keeper batsman even donned the ‘Balidan’ logo on his gloves to pay tribute for the ultimate sacrifices made by the soldiers of Indian Army.

Dhoni is often seen flaunting the camouflage on his wicket-keeping gloves, and now his masks.

Since the Ranchi-born cricketer announced his retirement from international cricket, fans have been rejoicing the moment by celebrating the illustrious career of the Indian legend.

Dhoni made his debut in 2004 and went on to represent India in all formats of the game. However, he will be remembered forever for bringing laurels to the country as captain.

For his exemplary services to Indian cricket, Dhoni was honored with the post in the Indian Army in 2014. He became part of India’s elite force (106 Infantry Battalion TA Para) in that year.

After India’s heartbreaking exit from the 2015 ODI World Cup, Dhoni found time to complete a para jump from a military transport An-32 aircraft.

Brigadier RS Pathania recently shared exclusive footage of Dhoni’s jump from the sky. The never-seen-before video of Dhoni’s jump with the paratroops has been doing rounds on social media ever since.

“Dhoni the paratrooper. While many celebrities become honorary military officers, few actually try to understand what that means. This man is special. He has brought dignity and honor to the uniform. Salute you MS Dhoni,” captioned Pathania’s post.

Later, Dhoni was honoured with the prestigious post of Lt. Colonel in the India Army.

Talking about cricket, after yet another heartbreaking Indian exit in the 2019 ODI World Cup in England, Mahi took a sabbatical from the game of cricket and joined the Indian Army troops in Jammu and Kashmir.

Post-retirement, he wishes to continue to serve the Indian Army.