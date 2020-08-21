Former South Africa skipper Faf Du Plessis and his wife Imari du Plessis are basking in joy on the birth of their second daughter. On Thursday, the couple welcomed their newborn to this wonderful world and named her as Zoey du Plessis.

Faf had married his long-time girlfriend Imari Visser in 2013 at Kleine Zalze and they were blessed with their first child, Amelie, in 2017. The Proteas star took to social media to announce the birth of his daughter.

“The Miracle of a new life coming into this world makes me stop and just be in awe of creation and how perfectly and wonderfully we are created. Welcome Zoey to this wonderfull world. We will love you unconditionally and I will protect with everything I have. Love you,” Du Plessis wrote on Instagram along with a picture with his wife.

Faf du Plessis will return to the field in IPL 2020

Du Plessis was expected to play against India, Sri Lanka and West Indies this year. However, all the series were postponed for an indefinite period in the view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Faf will, however, be seen playing under the leadership of MS Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 edition of the IPL.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to go ahead with the much-awaited 13th season of the IPL from September 19 to November 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Du Plessis will be joining the CSK camp in Dubai after September 1 with his South Africa teammate Lungi Ngidi while the other members of the squad will board the flight for Dubai from India on August 21.

In his IPL career of 8 years, Faf has played 71 matches while scoring 1,853 runs at an average of 31.4 and strike rate of 126.7. The 36-year-old has so far smashed 22 international centuries, including 12 in ODIs, 9 in ODIs and 1 in T20Is. He has scored 5507 runs in ODIs, 3901 runs in Tests and 1407 runs in T20 Internationals.