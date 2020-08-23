Any description of the recently-retired Indian legend MS Dhoni is unfinished without the mention of his favourite opponent, Pakistan.

Some cricketers really do raise their ante and bring up the best against a particular opponent. For Sachin Tendulkar, it was Australia, Kevin Pietersen loved taking on the Indian spinners.

For Dhoni, it certainly has to be Pakistan. The Ranchi-born cricketer announced his arrival with a terrific 148 against Pakistan on a hot and humid afternoon in Vizag. Later on, when he was labelled as a one-trick pony incapable of leaving his marks in Test cricket, Dhoni silenced the doubters with a maiden hundred against Pakistan in 2006.

The 2007 T20 World Cup which marked the beginning of Dhoni’s ascendancy as a captain also came after coming better of Pakistan in a nail-biting final.

However, not many people know that his love-and-hate relationship with the neighbouring nation started even before the beginning of his international career.

Dhoni’s huge six hit the spectator near the boundary

In a triangular-series contested between India A, Pakistan A, and Kenya A in 2004, Dhoni’s knock potentially cost a certain Pakistan cricketer a ‘date’ with an Indian fan, as per reports in Cricbuzz.

En-route to his 119-runs knock against Pakistan A, Dhoni despatched bowlers all over the ground and forcing the opposition captain to push one of his fielders near the boundary.

While fielding at the rope, Pakistan A cricketer managed to convince an Indian girl sitting in the stands for dinner after the match.

In what was a depressingly funny turn of events, a humongous six from Dhoni sailed all over the fence and hit that Indian girl in her legs. Soon, the girl had to be rushed to the nearby hospital by the paramedical team.

During the series, Dhoni scored 363 runs in six matches at a terrific average of over 70 and ensured an international call with his exploits.