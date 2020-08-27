The players along with staff members of various franchises have arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The players will remain in a biosecure bubble and resume their training for the upcoming mega-event, after six days of self-isolation. Therefore, the cricketers and other personnel are observing their quarantine period in the middle-east.

On India’s 74th Independence Day, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talisman MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina, surprised one and all with their announcement from international cricket.

As a result, the upcoming edition of the IPL will hold a special place in the hearts of Dhoni and Raina fans. Recently, Raina took to social media to tell his fans what he has been up to amidst the quarantine period in Dubai

Raina uploaded a special video of his rap song, revealing about his pastime during the quarantine period.“What to do under Quarantine- Record a video & keep everyone entertained. Let me know your thought,” Raina captioned his post.

Here are the lyrics of Raina’s rap song:

“Quarantine ho chahe 4 din, ya chahe ek poora week, Main hoon andar par nikalta bahar mera fitness freak.

Workout aur Netflix se guzra poora din mera, Ab to Burj Khalifa kal se lagraha hai aur Bada …”

Raina – Mr IPL

Over the years, ‘Mr IPL’ Raina has been consistent with the bat, season after season. Raina, along with Virat Kohli, is amongst the all-time leading run-scorers of the IPL.

In 193 games, Raina has stockpiled 5368 runs at a brilliant strike-rate of 137.14 and the best score of 100*. Further, the southpaw accumulated 38 half-centuries and has struck 493 fours and 194 sixes overall in the competition.

CSK will hope that ‘China Thala’ pyrotechnics with the bat continues in the upcoming edition of IPL, starting September 19.

The Chennai-based franchise fell short of their fourth IPL title by just one run in IPL 2019, after being handed a defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Mumbai Indians.