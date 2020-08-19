MS Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket has taken the cricketing fandom by storm. For millions of cricket fans in India, Dhoni was more than a mere sportsman.

The 39-year-old will be forever remembered as the ice king of the sport, who is revered by even the archest of the rivals. A media darling, a captain with other-worldly instincts and intuitions, fans favourite, and a symbol of hope and resistance; Dhoni was all moulded in one.

It has undoubtedly been the saddest goodbye in the sport since Sachin Tendulkar bid adieu in 2013.

“From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” wrote Dhoni on Instagram and drew curtains to his glorious career.

Seven-words monologue might not do justice to the career that overflows with gazillions of moments, anecdotes and accomplishment.

Perhaps Dhoni was a faithful disciple of a certain Polonius from William Shakespeare’s masterpiece Hamlet. Polonius, in one act famously said that ‘brevity is the soul of wit,’ and the former Indian skipper might have etched this advice for eternity.

A deluge of tributes and good-wishes swarmed over the internet. Even business organisation joined the party and came up with innovative pictures and montages to thank the Ranchi-lad for his immense contribution:

The likes of Parle-G, Amul, Google, Netflix and Amazon amongst others wished good luck to the legend for his next innings of life.

Here are some of the best reactions:

We can try 🔍ing, but there isn't going to be anyone like you @msdhoni. — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 16, 2020

Sunday mood: Watching time travel movies to find a way to go back and watch Dhoni and Raina play again. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 16, 2020

To the captain who helped India win at the highest level. Retired, but not out. You will be MSD. #DhoniRetires #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/tNMz5nqmZk — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) August 15, 2020

The night of April 2, 2011 is still unforgettable. Thank you for all the memories, #Dhoni 💙 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 15, 2020