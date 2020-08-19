‘You ended this game in style’: From Parle-G to Amul, how top brands bid farewell to MS Dhoni

  • Brands came up with innovative ideas to thank MS Dhoni for his service.
  • Dhoni announced his retirement on August 15 through an Instagram post.
MS Dhoni (Image Source: Twitter)

MS Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket has taken the cricketing fandom by storm. For millions of cricket fans in India, Dhoni was more than a mere sportsman.


The 39-year-old will be forever remembered as the ice king of the sport, who is revered by even the archest of the rivals. A media darling, a captain with other-worldly instincts and intuitions, fans favourite, and a symbol of hope and resistance; Dhoni was all moulded in one.

It has undoubtedly been the saddest goodbye in the sport since Sachin Tendulkar bid adieu in 2013.


“From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” wrote Dhoni on Instagram and drew curtains to his glorious career.

Seven-words monologue might not do justice to the career that overflows with gazillions of moments, anecdotes and accomplishment.

Perhaps Dhoni was a faithful disciple of a certain Polonius from William Shakespeare’s masterpiece Hamlet. Polonius, in one act famously said that ‘brevity is the soul of wit,’ and the former Indian skipper might have etched this advice for eternity.


A deluge of tributes and good-wishes swarmed over the internet. Even business organisation joined the party and came up with innovative pictures and montages to thank the Ranchi-lad for his immense contribution:

The likes of Parle-G, Amul, Google, Netflix and Amazon amongst others wished good luck to the legend for his next innings of life.

Here are some of the best reactions:




Ravi is a 21-year old writer whose love for cricket and any other sports knows no bounds. He is a highly opinionated person who watches cricket through the lens of conflict and struggles. He also believes that the true essence of enjoying cricket or any other sports is when we rise beyond territorial politics. You can reach out to him at ravi.raj@crickettimes.com