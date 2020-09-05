The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, is ready to get down to business from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The final of the tournament will take place on November 8. Fans are eager to see the commencement of IPL 13 which was earlier postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Since IPL is considered as the most significant T20 league in the cricketing world, it’s not surprising that one of the most enthralling aspects of IPL is the run-scoring ability of batsmen which eventually help their team to build a giant total. Every season some new records are created.

In the vast antiquity of the cash-rich league, fans have witnessed some high-quality batting display from various stroke-makers. Right from Brendon McCullum’s 158* on the opening day of IPL in 2008 to Chris Gayle’s 175* in 2013, the viewers of the lucrative tournament have received the best treat of explosive batting.

The art of taking bowlers to the cleaners has made teams scoring 200+ runs a pretty common sight in IPL. In the history of the tournament so far, there have been 87 such occasions, when franchises have registered 200 plus scores.

But who among all the teams are at the top and most consistent in taking the scoreboard post 200? Well, let’s have a look at five such IPL sides who have scored the most 200+ score in IPL:

5.) Kolkata Knight Riders – 11

The two-time champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), belong to those group of teams who are very consistent in IPL. One could understand the impact of KKR with a simple fact that they made the first-ever 200+ score in the cash-rich league on April 18, 2008 – the first match of IPL – against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

KKR have overall scored 200+ scores on 11 occasions, and with the likes of Andre Russell, they have every potential to add a few more 200 total in the 2020 edition as well. KKR’s highest ever score – 245/6 – came against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 2018 edition.

​

4.) Mumbai Indians – 12

Mumbai Indians (MI) is one of the most successful teams in the IPL. They have won the tournament for record four times. MI won their first trophy in 2013, and since then they have won the IPL title every alternate year.

In the company of players like Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, the reigning champions have been blessed with a lot of hard-hitters in the team. These top of the line batsmen are known for destroying the opposition and no wonder, Mumbai are in this list.

Overall, MI have posted a score of 200 or more on 12 occasions. Their first 200+ score came in 2008 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

MI’s highest score – 223/6 – was registered against KXIP in 2017.

3.) Kings XI Punjab – 13

Although Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have been an inconsistent side still they are at third place in the list of IPL teams with most 200 plus scores. The Punjab franchise have crossed the 200+ mark on 13 occasions.

In 2014, KXIP reached the finals of IPL. During that season, they scored 200+ runs in five instances.

In 2008, KXIP scored 200 for the first time. While their highest total came against RCB in 2011. In that game, KXIP managed to post 232/2 on the scoreboard.

2.) Chennai Super Kings – 19

Just like MI, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are also one of the most consistent sides in the IPL. They have qualified for the playoffs in every season – except when they were suspended from the league.

CSK have appeared in the final on eight instances. These numbers are enough to explain what kind of a team the Super Kings have been in the lucrative league.

The biggest contributors to the success of ‘Yellow Army’ have been players like Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni. Raina is the second-highest run-getter (5368) in IPL. At the same time, Dhoni is the highest six-hitter (209) among Indian players.

Overall, CSK have scored 200+ runs on as many as 19 occasions. They made their first 200 plus score in 2008 against KXIP. Whereas, their highest total in the competition came in 2010 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) – 246/5.

1.) Royal Challengers Bangalore – 21

Despite not winning the IPL title ever in 12 years, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are the leaders of the table. RCB holds the record of most 200+ scores in the tournament. The Challengers have posted a score of 200+ on 21 occasions.

With the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers along with many superstars in the past, RCB have always been a dangerous side for any opponent.

Their first-ever 200+ score in the IPL came against KXIP in 2010. They registered their highest score against Pune Warriors in 2013.

During that game, Chris Gayle scored an unbeaten 175 and guided RCB to post 263/5 in 20 overs. Till date, it remains as the highest team total in IPL.