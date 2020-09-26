AUSW vs NZW: WATCH – Alyssa Healy’s remarkable stumping to remove Sophie Devine

Australia and New Zealand resumed women cricket after a gap of six months.

The Aussies defeated White Ferns in the first T20I on Saturday.

Australia and New Zealand have resumed international cricket for women in the form of T20 International series. The opening game of the three-match leg took place at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Saturday (September 26).

The home team fielded against their neighbours with the same XI that won the World Cup final over India in March this year.

During the game, Alyssa Healy displayed top-quality wicket-keeping skills. She executed a phenomenal glovework to stump the White Ferns’ skipper Sophie Devine. Though it wasn’t a traditional stumping as the wicket-keeper appealed for a caught behind first and in the process, whipped the bails as well.

It all happened in the ninth over of NZ innings when Delissa Kimmince bowled around the legs of Devine, who missed out to flick the white leather. The keeper thought there was an edge and began to appeal for caught behind.

At the same time, Devine had taken one step forward. Impulsively, Healy removed the bails. The Aussies then appealed for stumping which was referred to the third umpire, who signalled that Kiwi opener was out.

Here is the video:

Devine is out stumped by a matter of millimetres! What's your call? #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/cG2KLP1uzu — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 26, 2020



Ashleigh Gardner and Megan Schutt took Australia to victory

In the first CommBank T20I game, Australia batting all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner shimmered with the bat, while pacer Megan Schutt, exhibited outstanding bowling. The combined effort guided the hosts to a 17-run win over New Zealand.

Batting first, Australia had a terrible start to their summer as they were struggling at 82 with the loss of five wickets. However, Gardner kept on scoring runs and took the teams’ total to 138/6 after 20 overs.

The 23-year-old smashed 6 fours and three sixes in her incredible knock of 61 off 41 deliveries. For the visitors, Devine picked up three wickets for 18. Suzie Bates, Rosemary Mair and Lea Tahuhu bagged one scalp each.

In reply, New Zealand could only reach 116/7, losing the first T20I by 17 runs. Bates with 33 off 38 balls and Devine with 29 off 34 deliveries were the highest scorers for the tourists.

Aussie quick Schutt destroyed the batting line-up of White Ferns by picking four wickets for just 23 runs in her quota of 4 overs.

Both the teams will next face each other in the second T20I at the same venue on Sunday (September 27).