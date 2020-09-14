Axed Fox Sports presenter Neroli Meadows set to cover IPL 2020 in UAE

After facing the axe from Fox Sports, due to cost-cutting policies, TV presenter Neroli Meadows is all set to feature in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The talented anchor has covered several high-profile sporting events, namely 2020 Brisbane International and Australian Open.

Meadows has been involved in various top-notch cricketing events such as the Big Bash League (BBL), 2018-19 India-Australia series, and the 2018 Magellan Ashes.

She had worked with Channel Nine previously. Moreover, Meadows’ credentials are not only limited to just cricket. The presenter has covered AFL and Basketball as well.

The West Australian Academy of Performing Arts alma mater joined ESPN Australia, earlier this year, for the coverage of Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Cricket writer Peter Lalor has heaped praises on Meadows’ “inside-out” knowledge for several sports.

“I’ve watched her work on cricket for over 10 years. Neroli is one of the best in the business. Hard working, smart and well connected. Breaks news. Gets great interviews. Knows footy & cricket inside out. This is terrible,” Lalor wrote earlier.

Foxtel boss Patrick Delany argued the decision of her receiving the pink slip by saying, “We have plenty of women on the network and from time to time people go, people don’t have jobs for life.”

Looking at Meadows’ massive popularity, one of her Indian fans requested the Australian beauty to feature in the upcoming edition of IPL.

Meadows responds to an Indian fan

“Sounds like I owe you! Haha I can’t wait to be involved – thanks for the support!! See you on the 19th!” she tweeted.

Sounds like I owe you! Haha I can’t wait to be involved – thanks for the support!! See you on the 19th! https://t.co/Xjb0RHpWZK — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_Meadows) September 12, 2020



The thirteenth edition of the IPL will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), starting September 19.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have been announced as the three venues which would host the cash-rich league.

The tournament opener is slated between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK).