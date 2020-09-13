Brad Hogg picks his best XI for IPL 2020; names Kane Williamson as captain

With the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) just around the corner, various former cricketers and experts have come up with several predictions, swot analysis, and forecasts.

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg, who played for the likes of Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, has also picked his best eleven for the 2020 edition.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner was picked by Hogg in his XI as an opener along with Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma. Both Warner and Rohit are known for their destructive hitting abilities and are currently two of the best opening batsmen in white-ball cricket. Hogg picked Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli at number three for his incredible consistency with Kane Williamson at number 4.

Hogg named 22-year-old Rishabh Pant as the wicket-keeper batsman in his best XI for IPL 2020. The Aussie then picked Andre Russell, Ravindra Jadeja and Sunil Narine as the three all-rounders in the side.

Hogg included Yuzvendra Chahal in his team to join Ravindra Jadeja and Sunil Narine in the spin department.

The Chinaman lastly picked Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his two pacers in the star-studded line-up. His best IPL 2020 XI consists of three players from SRH, two each from MI and RCB, and one each from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC). No players from Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been added.

No MS Dhoni in Hogg’s IPL 2020 XI

Hogg, who is one of the most active cricketers in social media, snubbed CSK captain MS Dhoni in his team. Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in the history of IPL and is the all-time second-highest run-scorer for CSK. However, he has not played any competitive cricket for over a year, and his last appearance for India came against New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales.

Dhoni also retired from international cricket in August this year and is expected to be a bit rusty on his return to the 22 yards. While Hogg did not pick Dhoni is his best eleven, he named Williamson as the captain of the side.

Williamson, who led SRH in the past two seasons, will not lead the side this year with Warner returning as captain.