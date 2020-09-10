CPL 2020 Final: TKR vs SLZ – Lendl Simmons and Darren Bravo take TKR to title victory

The highly-anticipated final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 treated spectators with an enthralling cricket match, especially after the one-sided semi-final affairs.

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) defeated St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) for the third successive occasion in the tournament, on Thursday (September 10).

Earlier, TKR captain, Kieron Pollard, won an important toss and backed his team to chase down the total set by the Zouks.

After the early setback of Rahkeem Cornwall’s wicket, Mark Deyal (29 off 27) and Andre Fletcher (39 off 27) laid a solid foundation for the Zouks. The duo added 67 runs for the second wicket partnership.

Post-Deyal’s dismissal, the Zouks kept losing wickets in a cluster. From 77-1, SLZ was reduced to 117-5 after the loss of Mohammad Nabi’s wicket. Pollard led by example during the phase as he scalped four wickets in his spell.

Ali Khan and Fawad Ahmed chipped in with a couple of wickets each and hardly conceded any in their respective quota of overs. TKR, with some fine bowling performance, bundled out the Zouks for 154 in 19.1 overs.

Defending the score, the Zouks started on the right foot by picking the early wickets of Tion Webster and Tim Seifert.

TKR had their backs to the walls, with the score reading at 19-2. What followed was a match-winning 137 run partnership between Lendl Simmons and Darren Bravo, which took the Knight Riders across the finishing line.

Simmons remained unbeaten for his 84 which came off just 49 deliveries. He scored eight fours and four sixes during his brilliant knock under pressure.

Bravo Junior ably supported Simmons at the other end and played a mature knock of 58*, coming off just 47 deliveries.

In the end, it turned out to be a comfortable eight-wicket win for the Knight Riders, who completed the run chase with 11 balls to spare.

Simmons was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ for his outstanding effort with the bat.