The Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) made significant progress towards qualification for the playoffs in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 after defeating Barbados Tridents (BT) comprehensively.

It was the 22nd match of the competition played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. Choosing to bat first, the Tridents lost both the openers, Johnson Charles and Justin Greaves, for a duck inside the first two overs.

Soon, Tridents skipper Jason Holder also left the field without troubling the scorers. The Barbados side kept on losing wickets and reached a stage with 29/8 on the board. Then, Mitchell Santner (34) and Rashid Khan (19) took them to a respectable total of 92/10 in their 20 overs. Hayden Walsh also contributed with crucial 12 runs.

Naveen-ul-Haq was the chief architect behind the decimation of Tridents batting. The Afghanistan medium-pacer picked up four wickets for just 14 runs. Apart from Naveen, Kevin Sinclair (2/13) and Chris Green (1/3) produced remarkable performances as well.

King returned to form with unbeaten 51

In reply, Warriors chased down the target of 93 in 16.4 overs. Opener Brandon King, who scored 51 not out, took his side to an eight-wicket victory over Tridents. King smashed 4 fours and 2 sixes in his match-winning performance.

For Barbados, Rashid (1/21) and Walsh (1/9) were the only bowlers who picked up wickets. Where Rashid took the scalp of Kevin (3), Walsh sent Shimron Hetmyer (9) back to the dugout.

Warriors were 35/2 when Hetmyer lost his wicket, but then the pair of King and Nicholas Pooran (18 not out) never gave any chance to the Tridents. They added an unbeaten stand of 58 runs to take their side over the line.

With the win, Guyana have now acquired the third position in the points table, while Tridents have dropped down to the second last spot.

Brief Score:

Guyana Amazon Warriors 93/2 (King 51*, Nicholas Pooran 18*; Rashid 1/21, Walsh 1/9) beat Barbados Tridents 92 all out (Santner 36, Rashid 19; Naveen 4/14, Kevin 2/13) by eight wickets.