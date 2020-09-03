The 25th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 will take place between Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKP) at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, on Thursday (September 03).

The Tallawahs have won 3 games so far out of their seven contests, while Patriots have registered victory in only one game out of their eight matches.

When it comes to standings, JT are currently placed at No.4, whereas Patriots are at the bottom of the points table.

JT vs SKP, Probable XI:

Jamaica Tallawahs:

Tallawahs have improved their batting from the past few games. Their opener Glenn Phillips is the leading run-scorer in the competition. The New Zealander has scored 248 runs in 7 matches at a strike-rate of 128.50 along with two half-centuries.

In the bowling department, Jamaicans were good from the beginning of this tournament. Their premier spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the leading wicket-taker. The Afghanistan mystery spin bowler has so far picked up 13 scalps.

Probable XI: Glenn Phillips (wk), Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Rovman Powell (c), Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Nkrumah Bonner, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fidel Edwards.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots:

Patriots have been a real disappointment in CPL 2020. The Rayad Emrit-led side has just won a single game in their eight matches. It is clear that the Patriots will not qualify for the playoffs. Since they now have nothing to lose, Patriots can be a party spoiler.

Probable XI: Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Dominic Drakes, Rayad Emrit (c), Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Jon-Russ Jaggesar.

Here are the Dream 11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips (wk), Evin Lewis, Nkrumah Bonner, Ben Dunk, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Alzarri Joseph.

Captain: Glenn Phillips; Vice Captain: Andre Russell

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Glenn Phillips (wk), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes, Jermaine Blackwood, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Alzarri Joseph, Imran Khan.

Captain: Carlos Brathwaite; Vice Captain: Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Squads:

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips (wk), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fidel Edwards, Veerasammy Permaul, Ramaal Lewis, Preston McSween, Oshane Thomas, Nicholas Kirton, Ryan Persaud.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Dominic Drakes, Alzarri Joseph, Rayad Emrit (c), Imran Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Colin Archibald, Nick Kelly, Jahmar Hamilton, Ish Sodhi, Kieran Powell, Sohail Tanvir.

TV and Live streaming details: