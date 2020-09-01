Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) will be squaring off against the table-toppers Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the 21st match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

The Knight Riders are yet to lose a match this season under the leadership of Kieron Pollard. A victory will surely guarantee the playoff berth for the TKR.

While the Tallawahs have been a pretty inconsistent side, bagging six points in as many games. They would leave no stones unturned to break the invincibility of TKR.

JT vs TKR Probable XI:

Jamaica Tallawahs

JT will be coming on the back of a magnificent victory against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKP) in their last match. Glenn Phillips scored 79 off 61 deliveries to guide the team towards their third victory. He has been quite a revelation for the Tallawahs.

Skipper Rovman Powell has confirmed that Andre Russell would be back in the squad after missing a few games due to an injury.

Probable XI: Glenn Phillips, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Chadwick Walton (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Asif Ali, Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fidel Edwards.

Trinbago Knight Riders

The Knight Riders will be eyeing for their seventh consecutive victory in the tournament. However, their explosive batting line-up will have to face the masterful spin of Sandeep Lamichchane and Mujeeb ur Rahman in the match.

Lendle Simmons is in imperious form while his opening partner Tion Webster has failed to contribute anything substantial with the bat.

Sikandar Raja is expected to make way for Dwayne Bravo, who missed the last game against Barbados Tridents (BT).

Probable XI: Tion Webster, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), DJ Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, M Ali Khan

Here are the fantasy Dream11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Glenn Phillips (wk), Colin Munro, Lendl Simmons, Jermaine Blackwood, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichchane, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan

Captain: Glenn Phillips, Vice-Captain: Mujeeb ur Rahman

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Glenn Phillips (wk), Jermaine Blackwood, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Carlos Brathwaite, Kieron Pollard, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Fidel Edwards, Khary Pierre

Captain: Kieron Pollard, Vice-Captain: Lendl Simmons

TV and Live streaming details:

Caribbean Islands – Sports Max TV, ESPN TV

India – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

USA – Willow TV

Canada- Willow TV

UK – Sky Sports

Australia – Fox Sports

New Zealand- Sky Sports NZ

Pakistan: Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports

South Africa: Supersport

Trinidad & Tobago – CNC3

Barbados – TV8 & MCTV

St Lucia – HTS

Antigua & Barbuda – CNS

Guyana – E Networks

Grenada – Sportsmax

St. Vincent & the Grenadines – VC3

Pan-Caribbean- SportsMax

The viewers can also live stream CPL 2020 on FanCode app.