CPL 2020: JT vs BT – Tridents finish their unsuccessful season on a winning note

A comprehensive win to end their disastrous campaign – that’s precisely the story of previous champions Barbados Tridents (BT). Captain Jason Holder led from the front and helped his side to chase down a competitive total set by Jamaica Tallawahs (JT).

It was the 28th game of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. After opting to bat first, Tallawahs posted 161/4 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to brilliant innings by Jermaine Blackwood (74) and Andre Russell (54).

For Tridents, Joshua Bishop (1/30), Holder (1/38), Rashid Khan (1/32) and Hayden Walsh (1/34), all picked up one wicket each.

Holder’s half-century set the tone for Tallawahs

Chasing 162 could be challenging considering the way Barbados has played in the current season, but an elegant half-century from captain Holder and valuable contributions by Jonathan Carter (42 not out) along with Mitchell Santner (35 not out) took Tridents over the line.

During their chase, Tridents did lose a couple of wickets early in the form of opener Johnson Charles (0) and Shamarh Brooks (5), but an inspiring 90 run stand between Holder and Carter took the game away from Jamaicans.

When Barbados reached 107, Sandeep Lamichhane trapped Holder in front and sent him back to the dugout. Then, Brooks along with Santner stitched an unbeaten 58 run partnership to guide their team to register third win in the competition.

Let’s give a loud CONGRATS to the Barbados Tridents for beating the Jamaica Tallawahs by 7 wickets. #CPL #CricketPlayedLouder #JTvBT pic.twitter.com/vJj7SWuuks — CPL T20 (@CPL) September 5, 2020

Although there are two matches left in the league stage, yet the picture for the semifinalists is quite clear. Tallawahs despite losing the game against Tridents have qualified for the playoffs to join Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) and St Lucia Zouks (SLZ).

Brief Score:

Barbados Tridents 165-3 (Holder 69, Carter 42*, Santner 35*; Lamichhane 1-26, Thomas 1-36, McSween 1-39) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 161-4 (Blackwood 74, Russell 54, Phillips 17; Bishop 1-30, Rashid 1-32, Walsh 1-34, J Holder 1-38) by 7 wickets.

Captain’s corner:

Rovman Powell (losing captain): “Changes in batting order went well. However, we were 15-20 short on a good wicket. To see Blackwood come in an unusual opening position and get runs was satisfying. For our spinners not to get a wicket is a worrying sign. Another game tomorrow, then a training session on Monday, hopefully, we can patch up what needs to be patched up.”

Jason Holder (winning skipper): “Good way to finish. Been a disappointing campaign but it was important nevertheless to finish with a win. The wicket was a lot better for us.—better wicket of cricket for me. Today was an excellent opportunity for me to make use of the powerplay. Didn’t have to swipe, just matter of playing cricketing strokes. The typical pattern in the games before is that we lost wickets at crucial stages. Still felt the pitch is good enough to have a set batter towards the very end.”