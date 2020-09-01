The Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) could not stop the Trinbago Knight Riders’ (TKR) juggernaut in the 21st game of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Tuesday. The match was held at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

JT captain Rovman Powell won the toss and backed his team to chase down the total set by the Knight Riders.

Undefeated Knight Riders carried on their onslaught with the bat as they posted a challenging total of 184 in front of the Tallawahs.

Colin Munro led the charge as he notched up a quickfire 65 which came off just 54 deliveries. His knock was laced with ten boundaries and a maximum.

Munro was well supported by cameos from Sunil Narine (29 off 11 balls) and Kieron Pollard (33* of 16). Barring Sandeep Lamichhane and Mujeeb ur Rahman, none of the JT bowlers threatened to cause problems for the TKR.

Chasing 185, the Tallawahs went off to a sluggish start as they failed to counter Narine, who completed a superb spell of bowling upfront.

Fawad Ahmed chipped in with a couple of crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs, to take the game further away from the Tallawahs.

Due to start received, the likes of Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite (21*) were left with much to do at the backend. The decision to send Russell deep down the order would be scrutinized later.

Moreover, Russell entertained the spectators with an unbeaten 23-ball half-century, which consisted of five fours and four sixes.

In the end, it was a comfortable 19-run win for the Knights, who marched on with a seven-match winning streak.

Kiwi swashbuckler, Munro, was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ for setting up the win for his side with the bat.

TKR meet bottom-placed St Kitts and Nevis Patriots next on Wednesday, September 2.