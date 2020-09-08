CPL 2020 semi-finals: Telecast & Live streaming details – India, Pakistan, USA, Canada, UK and other countries

The corona pandemic stopped all the cricketing action in the early months of 2020. It continued until July when England opened the gates of international cricket by inviting West Indies for the Test series.

When it comes to domestic T20 competitions, West Indies was again in the picture as they decided to begin the eighth edition of Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The CPL 2020 started on August 18 and became the first franchise T20 tournament to be held anywhere in the world.

Now, the Caribbean league has reached a stage where all league matches have been completed, and the tournament is heading towards semi-finals.

The first semi-final will take place on Tuesday (September 08) between Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and Jamaica Tallawahs (JT). The second contest will be between Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) and St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) on the same day.

Trinbago Knight Riders:

TKR have performed amazingly in CPL 2020. The Kieron Pollard-led side have won all their 10 league matches. Being an unbeaten side, Knight Riders are the table-toppers in the standings.

Most runs: Darren Bravo – 239 runs (2 fifties)

Most wickets: Fawad Ahmed – 10 wickets (BBI: 4/21)

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Warriors had an average start in the initial phase of CPL 2020, but they came back strongly and captured the second spot in the points table with 6 wins out of 10 matches.

Most runs: Shimron Hetmyer – 267 runs ( 3 fifties)

Most wickets: Imran Tahir – 15 wickets (BBI: 3/12)

St Lucia Zouks:

Just like Warriors, Zouks have also won 6 out of 10 games. They were on the right target during the mid-phase of the competition but lost the momentum in the last few games. The Daren Sammy-led side is at third position in the points table.

Most runs: Roston Chase – 203 runs ( 2 fifties)

Most wickets: Scott Kuggeleijn – 14 wickets (BBI: 4/33)

Jamaica Tallawahs:

Tallawahs have faced quite a few ups and downs in the tournament. Still, they managed to capture fourth spot in the standings to qualify for the semis.

Most runs: Glenn Phillips – 314 runs ( 2 fifties)

Most wickets: Sandeep Lamichhane – 12 wickets (BBI: 2/8)

TV and Live streaming channels:

Caribbean Islands – Sports Max TV, ESPN TV

India – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

USA – Willow TV

Canada- Willow TV

UK – Sky Sports

Australia – Fox Sports

New Zealand- Sky Sports NZ

Pakistan: Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports

South Africa: Supersport

Trinidad & Tobago – CNC3

Barbados – TV8 & MCTV

St Lucia – HTS

Antigua & Barbuda – CNS

Guyana – E Networks

Grenada – Sportsmax

St. Vincent & the Grenadines – VC3

Pan-Caribbean- SportsMax

The viewers can also live stream CPL 2020 on FanCode app