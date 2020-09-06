CPL 2020: SKP vs TKR – Clinical Knight Riders remain unbeaten in the league stage

The penultimate game of the round-robin stage of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 saw a one-sided affair between Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKP), on Sunday.

As expected, the table-toppers bulldozed over the bottom-placed SKP side, who registered the fifth-lowest score in CPL history.

The Patriots’ captain, Rayad Emrit, won the toss and elected to bat first. They were bundled out for a paltry score of 77 in 18.2 overs.

Only four of the eleven batters managed to reach a double-digit score. The Patriots had no answer to Fawad Ahmed’s spell, where he picked four crucial wickets and conceded just 21 runs in his four overs.

He was well-supported by Akeal Hosein, who picked a couple of wickets without conceding many.

Miserly spells from Pravin Tambe, Ali Khan, Sikander Raza and Anderson Phillip kept constant pressure over the Patriots. All four bowlers picked up a wicket each.

The Knight Riders completed the formalities without breaking any sweat with a useful hand from Tion Webster (41 off 33). Tim Seifert (16 off 12) came in and finished the job for his side with an explosive cameo.

Fawad Ahmed named ‘Player of the Match’

As a result, the Knight Riders managed to clinch a comfortable 9-wicket win over the Patriots. TKR took their winning streak to ten matches in a row.

They equalled Guyana Amazon Warriors’ (GAW) record of winning all ten games in the league stages. Ahmed, for his fine spell of bowling, was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’.

TKR will now face the Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) in the all-important semi-final on September 8.