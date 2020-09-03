CPL 2020: SLZ vs GAW – Shimron Hetmyer’s quickfire 56 take Warriors over the line

Shimron Hetmyer activated beast mode in the 24th match of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 held between St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) and Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

Chasing a low score of 110, Guyana did not have a good start as they lost Brandon King (5) in the third over. But a 39-run stand between Hetmyer and Chandrapaul Hemraj (26) steadied their innings.

During the 10th over of Warriors’ chase, Hetmyer took Chemar Holder to the cleaners. The explosive left-handed batsman smashed two sixes and three fours to collect 24 runs from the over.

In the 12th over, Hetmyer notched up his third half-century in the competition.

Zouks did pick two more wickets after King’s dismissal, but it wasn’t enough to win the contest. Hetmyer, on the other hand, looked comfortable and went on to take his side over the line. He scored 56 not out from just 36 deliveries, with the help of 6 fours and three gigantic sixes.

The Warriors won the contest by seven wickets to register their fifth win in CPL 2020.

Earlier, Zouks managed to post only 109 on the board at a loss of seven wickets. No batsmen from the Daren Sammy-led side really got into the groove to help the team build a big total. The 22-year-old Javelle Glenn (23 not out) remained their highest scorer.

Apart from Glenn, opener Rahkeem Cornwall scored 21 off 13 balls. Captain Sammy with 1 from 4 deliveries continued his dreadful form in the competition.

Tahir climbed to the third position in leading wicket-takers’ list

For Warriors, Naveen-ul-Haq (2/24) and Keemo Paul (2/25) were the pick of bowlers. Apart from the duo, Kevin Sinclair (1/16), Romario Shepherd (1/11) and Imran Tahir (1/10) bagged one wicket each.

Tahir reached the third spot in leading wicket-takers tally as well. In 9 games, the former South Africa international has 12 scalps to his name. He is just behind Scott Kuggeleijn (12 wickets in 8 matches), and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (13 wickets in 7 contests).

Brief Score:

St Lucia Zouks 109/7 (Glenn 23, Cornwall 21; Naveen 2/24, Paul 2/25) lost to Guyana Amazon Warriors 110/3 in 13.5 overs (Hetmyer 56*, Hemraj 26; Mohammad Nabi 1/23, Kuggeleijn 1/17) by 7 wickets.