CPL 2020: SLZ vs JT: Zouks fight back to beat Tallawahs in last league stage encounter

Spinners Zahir Khan and Javelle Glen shared six wickets as St Lucia Zouks fight back to beat Jamaica Tallawahs by 11 runs in the 30th Match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Sunday.

Chasing 146 for victory, the Tallawahs were 84/0 in the 12th over before Zahir removed Glenn Phillips for 49.

Zahir (3-25) then in his next over dismissed Rovman Powell (2) and in-form Andre Russell (0) off consecutive deliveries to leave the Tallawahs tottering at 91/4.

22-year-old Glen also got into the act, taking 3/16 as the Tallawahs lost last seven wickets for just 19 runs.

Left-Handed batsman Nicholas Kirton (25) revived some hopes for the Tallawahs before the Zouks claimed a stunning win in the last league stage encounter of the ongoing tournament.

No change in the points table

Earlier, Roston Chase (32 off 29) and Najibullah Zadran (35 off 25) put on a 61-run partnership for the 5th wicket to guide the Zouks to 145/6 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Cornwall gave Zouks a flying start before Mujeeb your Rahman (2/28) and Sandeep Lamichhane (1-20) pulled things back for the Tallawahs.

Stellar Innings from the big man Rahkeem Cornwall today! A joy to watch this man play! #CPL20 #ZouksSaChaud #SLZvJT pic.twitter.com/Vaf85iALT7 — St Lucia Zouks (@Zouksonfire) September 6, 2020



The result of the match, however, did not change the six-team points-table as Zouks finished third and Tallawahs fourth.

Tallawahs will take Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the first semi-final at Tarouba on Tuesday. In the second game of the semi-final double-header, Zouks will match their skills against Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW).

Brief Scores: St Lucia Zouks 145/6 in 20 overs (Najibullah 35; Mujeeb 2-28) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 134/9 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 49; Javelle Green 3-16) by 11 runs.