CPL 2020: TKR vs JT – Akeal Hosein’s spell helps Knight Riders become the first finalist

After a gruelling round-robin stage, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 moved to its business end of the tournament.

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) met Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) for the first semi-final of the competition.

The highly-anticipated clash turned into an anti-climax as the fixture proved to be a one-sided affair.

TKR continued its unbeaten streak by clinching their eleventh consecutive win in the tournament, as they bulldozed over JT with nine-wickets in hand.

It was the spin trap laid by TKR which the Tallawahs had no answer to. The spinners shared all seven wickets amongst themselves and hardly conceded much in their miserly spells.

Akeal Hosein proved to be the top performer for the Knight Riders as he conceded only 14 in his four overs and scalped three crucial wickets upfront.

Khary Pierre, Sunil Narine and Fawad Ahmed choked the Tallawahs with their spell of bowling. The Rovman Powell-led side could only post a paltry total of 107 in 20 overs in front of Kieron Pollard‘s men.

Webster-Simmons alliance takes Knight Riders home

Chasing 108, the Knight Riders received an early set back as the Tallawahs sent dangerous Narine back into the dugout.

Moreover, Lendl Simmons and Tion Webster helped their side cruise across the finishing line an unbeaten partnership of 97 runs.

Simmons entertained the spectators with his 44-ball 54, where he smashed six fours and two maximums. He was well supported by Webster at the other end, as he posted a 43-ball 44.

With the nine-wicket win, Knight Riders equalled Guyana Amazon Warriors’ (GAW) record of the most number of consecutive victories in a CPL season. TKR also booked their berth in the final. Hosein was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ for his match-winning spell.