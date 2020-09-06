CPL 2020: TKR vs SLZ – Kieron Pollard’s stellar show takes TKR to a nine-match winning streak

Match 27 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 saw Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) extend their winning streak to nine games with a 23-run win over St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) on Saturday.

The toss was won by SLZ captain Darren Sammy who opted to bowl first. Yet again, TKR dominated proceedings by setting up a challenging total of 175/5.

The TKR win was set up by the 67-run partnership between Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo. Bravo Junior registered a 42-ball half-century, where he smashed three glorious hits over the fence.

Pollard’s rich form continued as he entertained the spectators with his quick-fire 21-ball 42 run-knock. He slammed three boundaries and an equal number of maximum in the process.

Chasing 176, Zouks laid a solid foundation on the back of Mark Deyal and Andre Fletcher’s partnership.

Fletcher and Deyal are leading the charge for the St Lucia Zouks #CPL20 #TKRvSLZ #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/wL4idCTWeE

Zouks needed 109 in the final ten overs with nine wickets in hand. However, just as the Zouks decided to accelerate, they began losing wickets at regular intervals.

It was Pollard yet again who proved to be the match-winner, this time with the ball.

He first broke the Deyal-Fletcher partnership which looked threatening for TKR. Then, he picked the wicket of Mohammad Nabi to complete his three-wicket haul.

Pollard was well supported by Jayden Seales and Dwayne Bravo who picked a couple of wickets each.

TKR, now, have won all their nine matches they featured in the tournament, taking their tally to 18 points. Zouks, on the other hand, remains third in the points table with 10 points.

Pollard was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ for his all-round efforts.