CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs – Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) will take on Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) in the first semi-final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 at the Brian Lara Stadium on Tuesday (September 08).

TKR was unstoppable in the league stage. They have conquered every challenge that came their way, with incredible ease and all-round dominance.

On the other hand, the Tallawahs qualified for the semi-finals despite winning only three out of 10 games in the round-robin stage.

Overall, this is going to be an enthralling contest, where the Knight Riders would be eyeing for their 11th consecutive victory. At the same time, the Tallawahs will not hesitate to sneak out an unlikely win and seal their spot in the summit clash.

TKR vs JT, Probable XI:

Trinbago Knight Riders:

The Knight Riders, coming on the back of 10 consecutive wins, would certainly not entertain the idea of faltering at the business end of the tournament.

TKR has a vast reservoir of firepower in their batting arsenal. The likes of Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro and Sunil Narine have been pretty consistent with the bat so far. Kieron Pollard’s explosive cameo down the order has won too many matches for the Knight Riders.

On the bowling front, Dwayne Bravo and M Ali Khan will spearhead the pace department. Khary Pierre and Fawad Ahmed will lead the spin attack.

Probable XI: Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), DJ Bravo, Sikandar Raza, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, M Ali Khan.

Jamaica Tallawahs:

Barring Glenn Philips, who is also the leading run-getter of the tournament, none of the batsmen has been consistent enough for the Tallawahs.

Jermaine Blackwood is likely to open the innings along with Philips. Andre Russell might come up the order to anchor the innings.

The spin troika of Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichchane and Veerasammy Permaul will be the key for JT.

Probable XI: Glenn Philips (wk), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Sandeep Lamichchane, Veerasammy Permaul, Fidel Edwards.

Pitch and weather report:

Although the pitch is decent for batting, spinners will come into play as the game proceeds. A total of around 160 would be above par score on this track.

The weather reports are pretty optimistic about the match. There shouldn’t be any interruption due to rain, as the forecast predicts.

Here are the fantasy Dream11 suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Tim Seifert (wk), Colin Munro, Lendl Simmons, Jermaine Blackwood, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichchane, Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre

Captain: Kieron Pollard, Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Glenn Phillips (wk), Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Jermaine Blackwood, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Fidel Edwards, Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre

Captain: Lendl Simmons, Vice-Captain: Andre Russell

Here are the full Squads:

Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c) Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert (wk), Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan

Jamaica Tallawahs: Glenn Phillips (wk), Chadwick Walton, Nicholas Kirton, Rovman Powell (c), Asif Ali, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Veerasammy Permaul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Oshane Thomas, Jermaine Blackwood, Fidel Edwards, Nkrumah Bonner, Ramaal Lewis, Preston McSween, Ryan Persaud