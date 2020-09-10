Cricket fraternity wishes Manish Pandey on his 31st birthday

India cricketer Manish Pandey turned a year older on Thursday (September 10). Many stars including Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh among others extended their good wishes to the birthday boy.

Be it on international duty with Team India or in a domestic season with Karnataka, Pandey forms the vital cog of whichever team he plays for.

Other than being an aesthetically pleasing batsman and astute leader, the 31-year-old has also proven his mettle time and again while fielding.

Pandey shot to prominence after becoming the first Indian to score a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He did so while plying his trade for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2009.

Since then, the Nainital-born has featured for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before his current franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), acquired him for a whopping INR 11 crore in IPL 2018 auction.

Pandey’s form will be crucial for the SRH, who will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on September 21 to begin their campaign in the cash-rich league.

‘May every day of your life be blessed with joy, love & peace’

“Janamdin Mubarak Mr. Chulbul @im_manishpandey god bless and have an amazing IPL ahead with some great catches, run outs and sixes,” wrote Yuvraj on Twitter.

Janamdin Mubarak Mr. Chulbul @im_manishpandey 🎂 god bless and have an amazing IPL ahead with some great catches, run outs and sixes 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/sEdLEoM9eg — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 10, 2020



Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit took to Twitter and wrote: “Happy birthday mate. Good luck for the season. Smash it !!!!

@im_manishpandey”.

Happy birthday mate. Good luck for the season. Smash it !!!! @im_manishpandey pic.twitter.com/bLLYkBkGTp

— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 10, 2020

“Top cricketer and even better human being. May every day of your life be blessed with joy, love & peace. Happy Birthday #pandeyji @im_manishpandey,” tweeted Kuldeep Yadav.

Top cricketer and even better human being. May every day of your life be blessed with joy, love & peace. Happy Birthday #pandeyji ❤️@im_manishpandey pic.twitter.com/mM5RK9A85r — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) September 10, 2020

Mayank Agarwal shared a stylish picture of himself having some serious chat with Pandey.

“Happy birthday, @im_manishpandey. Hope your birthday is as live wire as your fielding. See you soon!” Agarwal captioned his post.

Happy birthday, @im_manishpandey.

Hope your birthday is as live wire as your fielding. 🧨 See you soon! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/BGuhz39xKn — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) September 10, 2020

KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya and others join the chorus to wish Pandey

Happy birthday @im_manishpandey

God bless and wishing you all the luck for the IPL. See you soon 🤙 pic.twitter.com/rUjxvk5oHf — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) September 10, 2020

Happy birthday Pandey ji @im_manishpandey have a great year ahead. Best wishes for ipl 2020. Keep scoring big 🏏 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) September 10, 2020

Remember the 2014 IPL final between Kings XI & KKR. Chasing 200, every time KKR lost a wicket, Manish Pandey hit a six off the very next ball & never allowed to momentum to flag.

Terrific counter-attacking cricket!

Happy birthday @im_manishpandey, have a great IPL! pic.twitter.com/Z2hzcS4KFy — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 10, 2020

