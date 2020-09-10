Cricket fraternity wishes Manish Pandey on his 31st birthday

  • Manish Pandey celebrated his 31st birthday in the UAE.

  • Pandey became the first Indian cricketer to score a century in IPL 2009.

Manish Pandey (Image Source: Twitter)

India cricketer Manish Pandey turned a year older on Thursday (September 10). Many stars including Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh among others extended their good wishes to the birthday boy.


Be it on international duty with Team India or in a domestic season with Karnataka, Pandey forms the vital cog of whichever team he plays for.

Other than being an aesthetically pleasing batsman and astute leader, the 31-year-old has also proven his mettle time and again while fielding.


Pandey shot to prominence after becoming the first Indian to score a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He did so while plying his trade for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2009.

Since then, the Nainital-born has featured for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before his current franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), acquired him for a whopping INR 11 crore in IPL 2018 auction.

Pandey’s form will be crucial for the SRH, who will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on September 21 to begin their campaign in the cash-rich league.


‘May every day of your life be blessed with joy, love & peace’

“Janamdin Mubarak Mr. Chulbul @im_manishpandey god bless and have an amazing IPL ahead with some great catches, run outs and sixes,” wrote Yuvraj on Twitter.

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit took to Twitter and wrote: “Happy birthday mate. Good luck for the season. Smash it !!!!
@im_manishpandey”.

“Top cricketer and even better human being. May every day of your life be blessed with joy, love & peace. Happy Birthday #pandeyji @im_manishpandey,” tweeted Kuldeep Yadav.


Mayank Agarwal shared a stylish picture of himself having some serious chat with Pandey.

“Happy birthday, @im_manishpandey. Hope your birthday is as live wire as your fielding. See you soon!” Agarwal captioned his post.

KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya and others join the chorus to wish Pandey

Ravi is a 21-year old writer whose love for cricket and any other sports knows no bounds. He is a highly opinionated person who watches cricket through the lens of conflict and struggles. He also believes that the true essence of enjoying cricket or any other sports is when we rise beyond territorial politics. You can reach out to him at ravi.raj@crickettimes.com