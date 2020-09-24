Cricketing fraternity mourns as former Australia international Dean Jones passes away

Posted On
Dean Jones (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones dies of heart attack.

  • Jones was staying in Mumbai as he was a part of Star Sports commentary team.

In a shocking turn of events, former Australia cricketer Dean Jones, aged 59, has died of a massive heart attack. The cricketer-turned-commentator was a part of Star Sports commentary team and was staying in a bio-secure bubble in Mumbai.


Star Sports India, the host broadcasters for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, confirmed the news of Jones’ demise by issuing a statement.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements,” the statement read.


“Dean Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young Cricketers. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” it added.

Jones played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia. He scored 3631 runs in red-ball cricket with 11 hundreds and 14 half-centuries. Similarly, in ODIs, Jones amassed 6068 runs with seven centuries and 46 fifties.

Indian captain Virat Kohli reacted to the sad news. He prayed for strength and courage to Jones’ family.


“Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends,” tweeted Kohli.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag regarded Jones as one of his favourite commentators. Viru wrote that he would miss Jones.

“Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him,” wrote Sehwag.



Here is how other members of the cricket fraternity reacted

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.


About the Author:
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.