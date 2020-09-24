Cricketing fraternity mourns as former Australia international Dean Jones passes away

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones dies of heart attack.

Jones was staying in Mumbai as he was a part of Star Sports commentary team.

In a shocking turn of events, former Australia cricketer Dean Jones, aged 59, has died of a massive heart attack. The cricketer-turned-commentator was a part of Star Sports commentary team and was staying in a bio-secure bubble in Mumbai.

Star Sports India, the host broadcasters for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, confirmed the news of Jones’ demise by issuing a statement.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements,” the statement read.

“Dean Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young Cricketers. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” it added.

Jones played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia. He scored 3631 runs in red-ball cricket with 11 hundreds and 14 half-centuries. Similarly, in ODIs, Jones amassed 6068 runs with seven centuries and 46 fifties.

Indian captain Virat Kohli reacted to the sad news. He prayed for strength and courage to Jones’ family.

“Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends,” tweeted Kohli.

Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends. 🙏🏻 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2020



Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag regarded Jones as one of his favourite commentators. Viru wrote that he would miss Jones.

“Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him,” wrote Sehwag.

Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him. pic.twitter.com/FZBTqIEGdx — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2020

Here is how other members of the cricket fraternity reacted

Very sad to hear of the passing of Dean Jones. He was always a fantastic bloke to have a yarn with around a cricket field. I remember in Canada one of his stories was so funny I actually forgot to warm up to bowl pre-game. RIP. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) September 24, 2020

Tragic news. Rest in Peace, Professor. My condolences to the family of Dean Jones. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 24, 2020

Oh no! So shocking and sad. Condolences to family and friends. #RIPDeanJones — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) September 24, 2020

I can’t believe this news. So very sad to hear about this. Rip Deano, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Mc8h36gnWe — David Warner (@davidwarner31) September 24, 2020

Really shocking to lose a colleague and a dear friend – Dean Jones. Gone so young. Condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace #RIPDeanJones 🙏 – @cricketcomau pic.twitter.com/pckNBow5Sv — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 24, 2020

Gone to soon my friend…in absolute shock…#ripdeano …my condolences to the family… — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) September 24, 2020

Gone to soon @ProfDeano RIP Deano 🙏🙏 condolences to family 🙏 Very sad to hear the news.. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 24, 2020

RIP, Dean Jones. You will be missed. — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 24, 2020

Absolutely devastated to hear about the demise of Dean Jones. A colossal loss to the cricketing community. His connection to Chepauk will always be cherished. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/mDHO0d76d0 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 24, 2020

I just wish this wasn’t true. So shocked and heartbroken to hear about the death of Dean Jones😭 cannot believe this — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) September 24, 2020

In complete shock to hear about Dean Jones sad passing. One of a kind you were Deano and how lonely and helpless you must have felt on your own in that hotel room-a death we commentators fear the most, and likely to meet, helpless and gone in that hotel room…RIP my friend. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) September 24, 2020

We will miss you & your voice, Professor. 🙏 Deeply saddened by the loss of commentator & former Aussie cricketer, Dean Jones. pic.twitter.com/L2nOSZdgkI — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 24, 2020

2020 cannot get worse😭 really saddened about news on Dean Jones legendary cricketer and an even better person. — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) September 24, 2020

Can’t believe that Dean Jones has passed away suddenly. Such sad news. 2020 a year to forget! #RIPDeano — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 24, 2020

Stunned and I can’t believe what I am hearing. We have lost a true character of the great game we love in @ProfDeano . From the Cricket pitch to the comm box and the golf course your banter and stories will never be forgotten mate. RIP Deano..😢😢 — Simon Doull (@Sdoull) September 24, 2020

Speechless with the tragic news of the passing of my great mate and beloved cricketing man.

You will be sorely missed by your cricketing family, sincere condolences to Jane and the girls. #RIP #Deano — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) September 24, 2020

At a loss of words to express my grief at the passing of a man who I admired a lot. Loved chatting cricket with him. Genuinely loved the sport. 59 is not an age to go….too soon my friend. Too soon. World of cricket will be poorer in your absence. R.I.P., Deano. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 24, 2020