Cricketing world erupts as all-round Faf du Plessis guide CSK to victory over MI in IPL 2020 opener

  • CSK won the IPL 2020 opener against MI by 5 wickets.

  • Ambati Rayudu bagged the 'Player of the Match' award.

The outstanding knocks from Ambati Rayudu (71) and Faf du Plessis (58 not out) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 opener against Mumbai Indians (MI) opened the account for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).


Chasing 163, Super Kings started dreadfully as they lost both the openers, Shane Watson (4) and Murali Vijay (1) when the team’s score was just 6 runs. But then the pair of Rayudu and Du Plessis turned the table.

Both Du Plessis and Rayudu stitched a crucial partnership of 115 runs to take the game away from Rohit Sharma-led side. Sam Curran with a quickfire 6-ball 18 run including two sixes did the damage in the later stage of the game.


CSK chased down the target in 19.2 overs with five wickets in hand.

MI lost six wickets in the last 6 overs

Earlier, CSK restricted MI to a reachable total. In the last six overs of MI’s innings, the Super Kings bowling unit did a pretty impressive job. They conceded only 41 runs and picked up six wickets.

Albeit, opening batsman Quinton de Kock (33) took Mumbai to the flier, but Rohit (12) failed to impress as he clearly struggled against the quality leg-spin of Piyush Chawla, who dismissed him in the fifth over of the game.


The surprise pick Saurabh Tiwary (42) contributed the maximum for MI. He added small partnerships with Surya Kumar Yadav (17) and Hardik Pandya (14) in the middle overs. inform Kieron Pollard could only score 18 and in the end, MI posted 162/9.

For CSK, Lungi Ngidi picked three wickets while Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja bagged two scalps each. Curran and Chawla claimed one wicket apiece.

