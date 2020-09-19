Cricketing world erupts as all-round Faf du Plessis guide CSK to victory over MI in IPL 2020 opener

The outstanding knocks from Ambati Rayudu (71) and Faf du Plessis (58 not out) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 opener against Mumbai Indians (MI) opened the account for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Chasing 163, Super Kings started dreadfully as they lost both the openers, Shane Watson (4) and Murali Vijay (1) when the team’s score was just 6 runs. But then the pair of Rayudu and Du Plessis turned the table.

Both Du Plessis and Rayudu stitched a crucial partnership of 115 runs to take the game away from Rohit Sharma-led side. Sam Curran with a quickfire 6-ball 18 run including two sixes did the damage in the later stage of the game.

CSK chased down the target in 19.2 overs with five wickets in hand.

MI lost six wickets in the last 6 overs

Earlier, CSK restricted MI to a reachable total. In the last six overs of MI’s innings, the Super Kings bowling unit did a pretty impressive job. They conceded only 41 runs and picked up six wickets.

Albeit, opening batsman Quinton de Kock (33) took Mumbai to the flier, but Rohit (12) failed to impress as he clearly struggled against the quality leg-spin of Piyush Chawla, who dismissed him in the fifth over of the game.

The surprise pick Saurabh Tiwary (42) contributed the maximum for MI. He added small partnerships with Surya Kumar Yadav (17) and Hardik Pandya (14) in the middle overs. inform Kieron Pollard could only score 18 and in the end, MI posted 162/9.

For CSK, Lungi Ngidi picked three wickets while Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja bagged two scalps each. Curran and Chawla claimed one wicket apiece.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Great start to the IPL. Looks like it's going to be a cracker of a tournament.

Rayudu and Du plessis were brilliant but Sam Curran's cameo in the end was the difference.

Idli beats Vada Pav again #CSKvsMI

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 19, 2020

Dhoni didn't even make a run but it was all about his team's resilience. Faf deservedly finished the match. Well done #CSK #CSKvsMI #MIvsCSK #IPLinUAE — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) September 19, 2020

MI are not getting overs from spin that CSK got from the wily Chawla. And how good has Rayudu garu been so far. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 19, 2020

Solid start by @ChennaiIPL. 💪🏻 — Albie Morkel (@albiemorkel) September 19, 2020

CSK… – Got COVID-19 issues

– Raina left

– Harbhajan left

– Practice sessions delayed

– Dhoni & co arrived to the stadium just a day before or so Nothing matters. They begin #IPL2020 with a victory! With MS Dhoni around, nothing is impossible for @ChennaiIPL #CSKvsMI — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 19, 2020

Was it ever a doubt? Solid stuff from all the South Africans in the first game of the @IPL @faf1307 @NgidiLungi #QDK — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) September 19, 2020

MI haven’t won their opening IPL game since 2012. Excellent run-chase: Rayudu was brilliant & Faf du Plessis was exceptional: in the field first & then taking CSK through#MIvCSK — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) September 19, 2020