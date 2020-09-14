Dramatic Australia collapse hand England victory in second ODI

England’s unbelievable comeback in the second Royal London One Day International (ODI) against Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester levelled the three-match series 1-1.

Chasing 232, Australia were looking comfortable at 144-2 before Chris Woakes (3/32), and Jofra Archer (3/34) paired up for an Aussie batting collapse. The tourists lost their four wickets for just three runs in 21 balls.

Moreover, English bowlers picked the final eight wickets of the visiting side for 63 runs and managed to bundle them out for 207 to win the contest by 24 runs.

England win by 24 runs! 🎉 Another amazing comeback by Eoin Morgan's side 👏 #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/UkQulmEmAb — ICC (@ICC) September 13, 2020



Woakes and Archer trouble the Aussies

Captain Finch (73) and Labuschagne (48) added 107 runs for the third wicket and the Aussies were cruising towards an easy victory. But Woakes and Archer spoiled the party.

In the 31st over, Woakes sent Labuschagne back into the pavilion, then in the following over, Archer shattered the defence of Mitchell Marsh (1).

In the very next over, Woakes again displayed his magic and castled the stumps of Finch. The Birmingham all-rounder didn’t just stop there as he dismissed the dangerous Glenn Maxwell (1) in the 35th over of Australia’s chase.

The Finch-led team who were at one stage looking well settled on 144/2 unexpectedly went down to 147/6. The sudden collapse gave the momentum to England bowlers, and they didn’t miss the opportunity to capitalise on it.

In the end, Australia could only reach 207 to lose the battle by 24 runs. Apart from Woakes and Archer, Sam Curran bagged three wickets as well. Adil Rashid picked up one scalp.

A beauty from Rash and the series is level!#ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/dzZZz44pCi — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 13, 2020

Archer received the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his outstanding contribution in the game.

☝️ Warner c Buttler b Archer

☝️ Stoinis c Buttler b Archer

☝️ Marsh b Archer Jofra Archer's 3️⃣ crucial wickets earn him the Player of the Match award 🏅 #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/ioLmX0qYnj — ICC (@ICC) September 13, 2020

Earlier, the home team also witnessed a batting collapse when they lost their eight wickets for just 149. But, leg-spinner Rashid (35) and all-rounder Tom Curran (37) managed to push England to 231/9.

Valuable late-order runs from TC and Rash 👏 We end our innings on 231/9 Live clips: https://t.co/GcX9J1cxDm#ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/48VboIf4wb — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 13, 2020

For the Australians, Adam Zampa picked up three wickets, while Mitchell Starc bagged two scalps. Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Marsh took one wicket each.

Brief Score:

England 231/9 (Morgan 42, Root 39; Zampa 3-36) beat Australia 207 (Finch 73, Labuschagne 48, Woakes 3-32, Archer 3-34, S Curran 3-35) by 24 runs.

Captains Corner:

Aaron Finch – losing skipper:

“We always knew it was going to be a tough wicket for the new batsmen to start on. England squeezed really well but yeah, bitterly disappointed. We weren’t 100 per cent committed to our plans and need to get better at that.”

“They (Rashid and Tom Curran) played really nicely, but I thought we bowled a bit wider to them as well. We knew that it would be challenging to play on used pitches. Not the most ideal surface for the one-day game but no excuses. There was a good balance between bat and ball, which is not usual these days.”

Eoin Morgan – winning captain:

“This win is certainly a confidence booster for us. The way we bowled and also the way the bowlers batted for us at the back end. It’s the best we’ve bowled for a while. Used the conditions really well. Full credit to the guys.”

“Rashid didn’t have his best day but came down well at the end to take the final wicket. (on bowling out Archer and Woakes) The only way we were going to win the game was by taking wickets, and we had to go all out. The bowlers made me look good with their performances.”