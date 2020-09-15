ENG vs AUS: Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford reacts to Jofra Archer’s nutmeg to skipper Eoin Morgan

England speedster Jofra Archer’s love for football is very-well known in the cricketing circuit. During various training sessions, the bowler has been seen showboating his skills.

In the second ODI between England and Australia on Sunday, Archer came up with a match-winning bowling performance – (3/34).

The Barbados-born, who has had the wood over David Warner, scalped the Aussie opener’s wicket yet again, in the ongoing tour.

Archer brought back his team into the contest with the subsequent wicket of Marcus Stoinis. In his next spell, he managed to castle Mitchell Marsh with an absolute jaffa.

The game was brilliantly poised with Archer hunting for his next wicket. New man Alex Carey came in to join his captain Aaron Finch, with 87 needed to win in 109 deliveries.

Carey attempted a flick on the leg side to Archer’s short off length delivery. The wicketkeeper-batsman then wanted to steal a single off a bye, but the bowler was quick on his follow-through.

England captain Eoin Morgan raced towards the ball as well but Archer won the duel. Then, the latter cheekily nutmegged the former.

Archer shared the clip and asked for reviews from Manchester United’s ace footballer, Marcus Rashford on Twitter.

“Best part of the night for me, close em skip what you recon, @MarcusRashford ?,” Archer wrote while tagging Rashford in his post.

Soon, the Man United attacker responded to Archer’s tweet and said: “My brother so great to see you happy doing what you’re doing. And you’re DOING it.”

My brother 👊🏾 so great to see you happy doing what you’re doing. And you’re DOING it 🔥🔥 https://t.co/3fGyo6RQ8a — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 14, 2020



How good is a nutmeg 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) September 14, 2020



Live for it! 😉 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 14, 2020

Archer’s love for Red Devils and Wayne Rooney

Archer, who is an ardent Red Devil fan, went in detail about his love for Manchester United and former striker Wayne Rooney, earlier.

“It was probably 2007, and I’d just recently got a Playstation, and the first team I played FIFA with was Manchester United. I liked Rooney – I thought he was the best player, and he probably had the highest rating on the game, as well, at the time,” Archer told Inside United last year.

“Wayne was still a bit young then, but he was a senior player and looked the business. When I play, I’m a striker as well, and I just loved to see him shooting. It didn’t matter if he was in or outside of the box. As long as he was shooting, I was happy,” the 2019 World Cup winner concluded.