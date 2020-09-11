ENG vs AUS ODIs: Fixtures, Squads, Broadcast & Live streaming details – India, USA, UK and other countries

England will take on Australia in the upcoming ODI series at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, all the matches will be played behind close doors. The idea behind this is to ensure the safety of both players and the spectators.

The first game of the three-match series will be played on Friday (September 11), followed by the second and third encounters on September 13 and 16, respectively.

England vs Australia: Match fixtures

September 11 at Old Trafford, Manchester – 5:30 PM IST / 12:00 PM GMT / 01:00 PM LOCAL

September 13 at Old Trafford, Manchester – 5:30 PM IST / 12:00 PM GMT / 01:00 PM LOCAL

September 16 at Old Trafford, Manchester – 5:30 PM IST / 12:00 PM GMT / 01:00 PM LOCAL

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Banton

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, David Warner, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade

Broadcast and Live streaming details

Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the three ODIs live in the UK. Live streaming will be available on the SkySports website, SkyGo app and Now TV pass.

The series will broadcast live in Australia on Fox Cricket and also streamed live on Kayo Sport.

The other broadcasters for England vs Pakistan ODI series are:

India: Sony Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Bangladesh: BTV

Canada: DAZN

Middle-East and North Africa: OSN Sports

Pakistan: Sony Network

South Africa: Super Sports 2

Sri Lanka: Sony Six

USA: Willow TV

Zimbabwe: Super Sports 6

Indian cricket lovers can even stream the ODIs live on Sony Liv app and JioTV.