ENG vs AUS: Steve Smith to have second concussion test after being hit on the head

Australia’s star batsman Steve Smith has to undergo a new concussion test ahead of the second ODI against England after being ruled out of the series opener at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Smith was sidelined from the first of a three-match series after being hit on the head during a throwdown session in the nets with Australia’s coaching staff.

“Steve Smith got a knock on the head yesterday (Thursday) in practice so it’s a precautionary measure to leave him out,” Australia captain Aaron Finch said during the toss of the first ODI. “(Marcus) Stoinis will bat at three.”

It wasn’t the first time in Smith’s career that he had to miss a match due to concussion. Earlier during the 2019 Ashes series, Smith was hit on the neck by a Jofra Archer bouncer at Lord’s. He returned less than an hour later to continue his innings but then showed signs of concussion prompting the medical team to rule him out of the remainder of the match. He missed the next Test at Leeds but made a comeback in the fourth game of the series.

Josh Hazlewood strikes as Australia beat England in ODI opener

Hazlewood picked up three wickets as Australia beat world champions England by 19 runs to win the series opener on Friday. The 29-year-old seamer struck twice early on during a miserly haul of 3-26 from his full quota of 10 overs.

Chasing 295 for victory, England were a mere 22 for two in their first ten overs. And they were 57 for four when leg-spinner Adam Zampa struck twice in quick succession on his way to 4-55.

But Sam Billings (118), who didn’t play in the last year’s World Cup final, completed his maiden ODI hundred after adding a 113-run stand for the fifth-wicket with Jonny Bairstow (84) that gave the hosts hope of an unlikely win.

Earlier, Australia, in their first 50-overs match against England since World Cup semi-final loss last year, made 294 for nine.

They were in trouble at 123 for five before a stand of 126 between all-rounders Glenn Maxwell (77) and Mitchell Marsh (73) gave their bowlers enough runs to defend.