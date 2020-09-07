ENG vs AUS: WATCH – Eoin Morgan’s sensational run-out to dismiss Steve Smith

The second T20I between England and Australia at the Rose Bowl in Southampton saw the visitors’ struggle. Especially, while running between the wickets.

Due to their rustiness, Australia paid the price by losing the T20I series. The host took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series with a comfortable six-wicket win.

Batting first, Australia scrapped towards a total of 157 by losing seven wickets. The two run-outs in the innings did not help their cause either.

The English side reduced the Aussies to a score of 3/2, by the end of the second over. David Warner and Alex Carey were sent back to the pavilion early.

In came former Australian skipper Steve Smith, who impressed briefly in the opening game of the series.

Smith had a point to prove this time and did not intend to give away another start. It was a tailor-made situation for ‘Smudge’, with the team placed precariously and eyeing a competitive score in a must-win situation.

Smith started on the right foot after dispatching a boundary and a maximum in the first six balls he faced.

After the flying start, Smith looked to rotate the strike but made an error of judgement.

In the final delivery of the fifth over of Australian innings, Smith attempted to steal a quick single towards mid-on.

Morgan hit the bull’s eye

England captain Eoin Morgan was up to the task as he raced towards the ball at a lightning speed.

Morgan’s throw proved to be accurate. He had only one stump to aim at and hit the bull’s eye. Captain Morgan’s sensational piece of fielding reduced Australia to 30-3.

Later in the Aussie innings, Ashton Agar also lost his wicket to a run-out and gave away a good start. He scored a promising 23 off 20 deliveries.