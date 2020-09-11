ENG vs AUS: WATCH – Jofra Archer bowls an absolute snorter to dismiss David Warner in first ODI

England and Australia began the Royal London One Day International (ODI) series on Friday (September 11) at Old Trafford in Manchester.

English skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field first. Both the teams came up with few changes from the recently concluded T20I fixtures.

Jason Roy, who missed the T20I leg due to side strain, returned for the home team. At the same time, Marnus Labuschagne, who was not given a chance in the shortest format, featured in the playing XI.

A setback for the visitors was the absence of genius batsman Steve Smith. The Sydney born got a knock on his head while practising on Thursday (September 10) and, therefore, he had to miss out the ODI series opener.

Jofra Archer shatters David Warner’s defence

The tourists didn’t have a great start in the first ODI. During the fourth over of Australia’s innings, English speedster Archer drew the first blood in the form of Warner (6).

Archer pitched up the ball around middle-off, and Warner looked to cover for his stumps. The delivery swung late, opening-up the left-handed batsman completely.

Warner was beaten by the movement of the ball as it went past his forward block to hit the top of off-stump.

Here is the video:

After Warner’s wicket, Australia lost four more batsmen in quick successions. First, it was the skipper Aaron Finch (16), who in an attempt to drive the Mark Wood’s delivery during the 10th over, gave the catching opportunity to Jos Buttler behind the stumps.

Five overs later, Wood produced another breakthrough by sending Marcus Stoinis (43) back into the pavilion.

As if the trouble wasn’t enough, the visiting side lost two more wickets in the form of Labuschagne (21) and Alex Carey (10).

After the end of 34 overs, Australia has reached 171/5 with Glenn Maxwell (27) and Mitchell Marsh (43) on the crease.