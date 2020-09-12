ENG vs AUS – WATCH: Josh Hazlewood takes an excellent catch on his follow-through to remove Jason Roy

Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood displayed top-quality bowling performance in the first Royal London One Day International (ODI) against England on Friday (September 11) in Manchester.

Hazlewood, who was omitted from last year’s World Cup squad, looked in dazzling touch with the white ball at Old Trafford. The New South Wales speedster picked up 3-26 and bagged a ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Apart from an inspirational bowling, Hazlewood also exhibited superb fielding effort when he dismissed England opener Jason Roy (3).

It all happened in the fourth over of England’s 295-run chase. Hazlewood bowled a length ball around off stump. Roy leaned forward and drove back the delivery, but it hit on the top of his bat and went towards the bowler. Hazlewood, who was on his followthrough, put his right hand out and grabbed an absolute stunner.

Here is the video:

Hazlewood and Zampa guide Aussies to victory

Roy, who missed out T20I leg against Pakistan and Australia due to side strain, continued his poor run on his return to limited-overs setup. The Surrey batsman last played the ODI series against Ireland, where he had made scores of 24, 0 and 1.

Coming back to Hazlewood, in the first six overs, his figures were 2-5, with three maidens. Overall, in 10 overs he bagged three wickets. Other than Roy, the right-armer picked prized scalps of Joe Root (1) and Moeen Ali (6).

Along with Hazlewood, Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa also performed brilliantly. The leggie claimed a four-wicket haul and registered his best figures against England in ODIs.

In the match, the Aaron Finch-led side restricted England on 275/9 to win the contest by 19 runs.

Earlier, Australia managed to post a competitive 294/9 in 50 overs, thanks to the 126-run stand between Mitchell Marsh (73) and Glenn Maxwell (77) for the sixth wicket.