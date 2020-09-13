ENG vs AUS: WATCH – Marcus Stoinis’ direct hit to dismiss Jason Roy

England is currently taking on Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at Old Trafford in Manchester. The visitors are ahead in the series by 1-0, and would leave no stones unturned to take an unassailable lead by clinching the second consecutive victory.

England’s skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat first in Sunday’s ODI. They made a couple of changes as Sam Curran replaced the speedster Mark Wood, and Moeen Ali had to make way for Tom Curran.

On the other hand, Australia went ahead with the same playing XI. Steve Smith missed out on the second game as well due to ‘precautionary measures’.

Batting first, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy endured a rusty start before the latter smashed three boundaries in the fourth over. However, in the very next over, Bairstow departed for a seven ball duck after needlessly flirting with a wide delivery off Mitchell Starc.

Alex Carey made no mistake behind the stumps to draw the first blood for the visitors.

Stoinis’ brilliance cut short Roy’s innings

Starc and Hazlewood were right on the money as their speed and accuracy made it pretty difficult for Roy and Joe Root to keep the scoreboard ticking.

In the seventh over, Root pushed a 91mph delivery from Starc towards the cover-point and hurried for a tight single. But a sharp throw from Marcus Stoinis nailed down the stumps way before Roy could reach at the strikers’ end.

Here’s the video:

England were restricted to 231/9 in 50 overs, courtesy a fine display of bowling from the tourists. Adam Zampa finished with 3/36 in his allotted quota of 10 overs while Mitchell Starc took two crucial wickets.

Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh picked a wicket each.

Here are the playing XI of both the teams:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch ( c ), Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey ( wk ), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan ( c ), Jos Buttler (wk ), Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer.