ENG vs AUS – WATCH: Marnus Labuschagne takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Jos Buttler

The opening game of the three-match ODI series between England and Australia, saw the visitors registering a 19-run-win at the Old Trafford on Friday (September 11).

England captain, Eoin Morgan, won the toss and elected to field first. The hosts reduced Australia to 123-5, with the loss of Alex Carey’s wicket.

Mitchell Marsh (73) and Glenn Maxwell (77) added a brilliant partnership of 149 runs for the sixth wicket. Thereby, helping the Aussies to post a daunting total of 294 in 50 overs.

England had to topple all records to chase down the total set by the visitors in Manchester. An unplayable spell from Josh Hazlewood (3/26) with the new ball put the hosts on back foot early.

Morgan and Jonny Bairstow weathered the storm upfront. Just when the England skipper decided to counter-attack, Adam Zampa (4/54) turned the tide in favour of the Aussies.

Zampa struck twice in a short span of time by scalping the crucial wickets of Morgan and Jos Buttler.

Labuschagne’s screamer

The wily leg-spinner was well assisted by Marnus Labuschagne for the prized dismissal of Buttler.

Zampa enticed Buttler with a well-flighted delivery and the latter miscued one towards mid-off. Labuschagne had to cover a huge ground to reach the ball and put in the dive in front.

Marnus held his nerves and completed an excellent catch to dismiss the in-form batsman.

Here’s the video:

With Buttler’s dismissal, England were reduced to 57/4 and a record chase of 295 in hand. Bairstow (84) and Sam Billings (118) tried their level best to take the host close with a reviving partnership of 113 runs for the fifth wicket.

In the end, England were left with too much to do as even Billings’ late onslaught wasn’t enough to take the hosts home.

Hazlewood was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ for his game-changing spell.