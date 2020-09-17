ENG vs AUS: WATCH – Mitchell Starc gives Adil Rashid a ‘Mankad’ warning for stepping out of his crease

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc on Wednesday gave England’s Adil Rashid a ‘Mankad’ warning for stepping out of his crease at the non-striker’s end before the ball being bowled. Rashid was left with a wry smile as Starc sportingly didn’t run him out in the series decider at the Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the penultimate over of the first innings when Starc, all of a sudden, pulled out of his run-up and asked Rashid to get back into his crease. After being slammed by Rashid for a six on the third delivery, Starc had a chance to ‘Mankad’ him on the fifth ball. The speedster, however, settled by giving the leg-spinner a warning.

Starc had previously made his stance on the ‘Mankad’ very clear. The mode of dismissal has two distinct camps even in the Australian squad, as shown in a video earlier this year. While players like Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa have said they are up for the ‘Mankad’, Starc has always said he will not run out the non-striker while in his delivery stride.

Australia wins the series after thrilling last ODI

Glenn Maxwell (108, 90 balls) and Alex Carey (104, 114 balls) salvaged Australia’s innings with a 212-run partnership for the sixth wicket in the third and final ODI as the Aussies chased down England’s 302/6; highlighted by 112 from opening batsman Jonny Bairstow.

Starc, having taken 3 for 74 after opening the bowling, smashed his first ball for six then hit a boundary for the win with three wickets and two balls remaining, having entered the fray for the final over against leg-spinner Rashid.

Australia finished at 305/7 and won the three-match series 2-1.