Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz, on Tuesday, gave Pakistan plenty to smile as they ended the tour to England on a winning note.

Hafeez smashed a magnificent 86, and despite Moeen Ali’s counter-attacking 61, the Men in Green held their nerves. Thanks to Riaz’s superb death bowling which guided the visitors to a dramatic win over England.

After the disappointment of the Test series in which Pakistan lost 0-1, this win at the Old Trafford also levelled the three-match T20I leg 1-1.

The first T20I between both sides was abandoned due to rain, while England won the second match.

Chasing 191, England got off to a bad start as they lost Jonny Bairstow (0) and Dawid Malan (7) by the fourth over of the innings. The in-form batters Eoin Morgan (10) and Tom Banton (46) also failed to stay at the crease for a long time. England found itself struggling at 69/4 in the eighth over.

Moeen Ali and Sam Billings then retrieved the innings for the hosts as the duo added a 57 run-partnership for the fifth wicket, but when the hosts started to gain the upper hand, Pakistan came back as Riaz dismissed Sam Billings (26) in the 15th over.

Ali (61) was going all guns blazing for the Three Lions, but he was finally sent back to the pavilion in the penultimate over by Riaz, and as a result, England stumbled to a five-run loss.

Riaz and Shaheen Afridi scalped two wickets each for Pakistan.

Hafeez and Haider Ali take Pakistan’s total to 190

Earlier, knocks of 86 and 54 by Hafeez and Haider Ali helped Pakistan to post a total of 190/4 in the full quota of 20 overs.

After being put in to bat, Pakistan got off to a bad start as they lost opener Fakhar Zaman (1) in the second over of the innings. The left-handed batsman was clean bowled by Moeen.

Tom Curran then picked the key wicket of Babar Azam (21) in the fifth over after going through his defence. After Azam’s dismissal, Hafeez came in to bat, and he along with Haider retrieved Pakistan’s innings.

The partnership between both the batsmen saw Haider registering half-century in his very first T20I for Pakistan. With this, he also became the first Pakistan batsman to score a half-century on his T20I debut.

Haider and Hafeez added a 100-run partnership for the third wicket, and this stand gave Pakistan a much-needed momentum. Hafeez went on to score his third consecutive T20I half-century.

Chris Jordon finally provided the much-needed breakthrough to England in the 15th over as he cleaned up Haider (54), reducing Pakistan to 132/3.

In the final overs, Hafeez (86 not out) carried on the momentum as he hit some big shots to take Pakistan over the finishing line.