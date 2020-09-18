England announces Women squad for T20I series against West Indies, Sophia Dunkley and Katie George returns

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced the 16-member women squad for the Vitality T20 International Series against West Indies. The five-match leg will begin from Monday (September 21). All games will take place at Incora County Ground in Derby.

It will be the first international project in the scenario of women cricket since ICC Women’s T20 World Cup held in Australia early this year.

Windies women squad have already arrived in the United Kingdom (UK) and are currently taking part in practice sessions ahead of the T20I series.

The English management have included Sophia Dunkley and Katie George in the squad. Apart from them, the rest of the squad remains unchanged from the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, except for Georgia Elwiss, who missed out due to back injury.

Dunkley is a leg-spinner, who has taken one wicket and scored 49 runs in 10 T20Is. Whereas, Katie has so far played five T20 internationals and has picked up two scalps.

Lauren Bell, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kirstie Gordon, Emma Lamb, Bryony Smith, Linsey Smith and Issy Wong were not a part of England’s bio-secure bubble in Derby. Hence they are not named in the final squad.

Head coach Lisa Keightley appreciated the fact that Women cricket is finally resuming.

“It’s been a challenging summer for everyone, and we are privileged to be in a position to play an international series and to get the chance to showcase the women’s game,” said Keightley.

“We have worked hard since the group came back together in preparation for this series and we’re in a great place going into the Vitality IT20s against West Indies,” she added.

Here is the England women Squad:

Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Katie George, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Here are the fixtures of England Women vs West Indies Women T20I series: